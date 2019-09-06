Connect with us

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa 313 Welcomes the Decision of National Assembly Elections Tribunal Sitting in Minna

The Senator representing the Niger East Senatorial District commends the bold decision of the National Assembly Elections Tribunal sitting in Minna that has just struck out the petition of the PDP Senatorial candidate for the Niger East Senatorial District, Mr. Ibrahim Isyaku SAN who was challenging the victory of Distinguished in the last concluded general election.
Mr. Isyaku filed the suit challenging the eligibility of Senator Sani Musa to contest the election on the ground that Former Sen. David Umaru was also parading himself and campaigning as the APC flag bearer just as Sen. Sani Musa did. Justice Oluyemi added that failure of the petitioners to join David Umaru in the suit was fatal as “you cannot shave a man’s head in his absence.”

Secondly that Senator Sani Musa was a contractor to INEC hence he cannot contest an election conducted by the same INEC as they claim it will amount to conflict of interest which is against public interest. The tribunal found no merit on the claims and subsequently dismissed the suit in favour of Senator Sani Musa.

While commending the commitment and dedication of the Honourable Members in seeing that justice is done in the case, i wish to invite Mr. Isyaku to join hands with me to move our zone and the state forward. I want to reiterate once again that I will never betray the mandate given to me by the good people of Niger East Senatorial District and my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). If there is anything, I am ready to repose the confidence of my constituents through people-oriented legislations and to chart for a new course that will bring developmental projects to my constituency and the entire Niger State

