Senator Sani Musa Condemns Attack on Ekweremadu, describes attack as callous

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District and Chairman Committee on Senate Services, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has condemned the attack on senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany. The senator in a press statement made available to newsmen described the attack as callous, barbaric and uncultured.

‘The attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu is a callous manifestation of cruelty, an infringement of his right and barbaric way of expressing grievances. No human deserves to be demeaned in whatever way not to talk of a distinguished Senator who has given his all to growth of Nigeria.’

Speaking further, he expressed shock and condemned strongly the Nurnberg Attack.

‘We are shocked and strongly condemn the Nurnberg, Germany, attack on Senator Ekweremadu. Civility is the creed that defines human conduct as violent agitation does not have a place in our land, rather we should renegotiate our structural inefficiencies. The attackers today only exposes their weaknesses and disregard for ethical conduct. Our collective work against violence & hate must continue with renewed vigour. My thoughts & prayers are with the senator.

Senator Musa called on Nigerians to resort always to the template of dialogue in addressing grievances as violence adds nothing to human existence but sustained acrimony and destruction.