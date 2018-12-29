Sesugh Akume, the ANRP House of Representatives candidate for Sankera in Benue released the following statement today, 28 December 2018 following reports of attacks on Kwaghnjua, a village near Vaase in Sankera:

‘I received with great distress, the heartwrenching news posted by a compatriot, Henry Tyoer, of attacks by Fulani herdsmen-bandits on Christmas Day on his hometown, destroying the community, his home, yams and yam seeds numbering above 4,000, and other valuables by fire. No fatalities have been reported. ‘It is disheartening that this year, 2018 began on a sad note of killings and destruction, and is ending on same sad note. ‘The primary duty of government is security and welfare. This failure, and absence of governance demonstrated by the repeated and seemingly unabated attacks is condemned. More disturbing is the silence by government at all levels as if nothing happened, and almost to normalise such attacks is rejected, and must be resisted by all.

‘The government must be up and doing to stop this trend that has been ongoing for years, once and for all, by preventing attacks on citizens, and to finding out the evildoers, whoever they are, and ensuring that they face the full consequences of their actions. Victims are to be compensated, empathised with and dignified, as they are assured of government’s commitment to their security, safety, and welfare . I send my heartfelt commiserations to the victims.’

