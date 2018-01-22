Sex Dolls And The African Woman -By Kehinde Oluwatosin B.

I have in the past pressed on the salient but mis-understood issues of feminism,gender equality,women rights and all other fundamental western jargon brought into our culture and accepted by us given our validation of everything foreign. The trending of female sex dolls (human simulacra) in Nigeria has further validated my line of thoughts in that;the west has an innate ability to popularize and de-popularize a thing or concept in the African context at will depending on what she intends to achieve with it. For instance when the west desires to popularize gayism ,you hear her talk eloquently using registers like equal rights ,freedom,equality etc This ability often gain more possibilities when adherents of such gay movements are subject of cultural abuses in Africa, however, the west is likely to forget and rather prefer to remain taciturn when the killing of Tutsis by Hutus in Rwanda nosedived into a genocide. It is with these multiple ethical stance that the west has in the past socialized us and also reintroduced the sex dolls. It is instructive to state here that the sex doll isn’t a new invention ,its first introduction dates back to 1908 (See Iwan Bloch’s- The Sexual Life of Our Time),however given Nigeria’s sluggish apprehension of modernity we thought of it as a new fad and hence has turned the invention into a topic that trended on cyberspace like the second coming of our lord Jesus Christ.Some lovers of the dolls have even shown audacity with statements like “Here comes the end of womanhood”.First of all I like to enumerate what the typical African woman (before her acceptance of Oyinbo’s misleading) brings to the table; She brings enterprise, knowledge, care ,attention, love for family, procreation,

perseverance,respect ,sound counsel ,spontaneity etc. Mind you, no sex doll has the artificial intelligence to do all of these in a random manner as designed by nature into a woman’s architecture.However given our animus to our own cultural underpinnings, women have embraced the West’s feminist ideologies which often are inimical to African traditional values.

Westernization brought feminism as the new fad. This rampaging radical Western feminism looked at the African woman, shook its head in pity, and declared her the most abject, the most oppressed human being it had ever encountered. It then declared that the White Western feminist saviour had landed to rescue African women from their barbaric pagan men and patriarchal institutions. Naturally, this White feminist saviour assumed that the way she experienced gender in her culture was universal, hence they gave you feminism and you accepted it. I have often met female folks who are studying to doctorate levels not because of a flair for erudition but rather to prove an egocentric point to the man that what a man can do a woman can do better,Women who have subjected themselves to bone crunching pressures because she wants to make her own money and bullshits whatever the man thinks he has,women who have confused confrontation with fighting for their rights. These western intrusions have often damaged Africans traditional values because it fails to differentiate between gender equality (feminism) and gender roles. Often,most of these western influences are gleaned from Hollywood and its arrays of celebrities. What the African woman often do not see or understand is that the west in Hollywood is often not the same as the west in reality. When the west advocated feminism and demonized our patriarchal institution ,African women thought she was a saviour and hence embraced her,the introduction of the sex dolls avidly describes the west as a people who are gifted with the ability to call the thief to come and steal and simultaneously inform his captors to come and apprehend him. The west knew by study that a typical African is poor, malnourished, feasted on by mosquitoes,however, he is a bastion of deep values. These values are entrenched in his psyche through the twin strands of religion and family ties. To destroy the values of the African, destroy his family system and his values is been thrown into the soil and becomes soiled.This was the goal and our acceptance of feminism from the west makes us complicit in her damage of our traditional family system.

I’m happy for the redefining and the reintroduction of the sex dolls into our human space- it offers an ample opportunity to retool the African woman’s mindset and hence re-install some of her forgotten traditional values as against most of her imbibed feminist values. Given the almost seamless semblance of the sex doll to her human/woman competitor,the only thing that would finally define womanhood are those things westernization taught her not to do given that they are feminist in nature. The next time your woman insist your demand for respect or a meal is africanist,ask her if she’s a sex doll (sex dolls do not respect or make meals) .Giving and doing the things a sex doll cannot give or do represents the African woman’s only hope to reinvent herself in a world space filled with lifeless mannequins.

Kehinde Oluwatosin B is public speaker and writer from Abeokuta Ogun State.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter:@_tqatq

