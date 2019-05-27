Seyi Makinde Must Turn To god -By Adebayo Abdulrahman

In few hours Oyo state would have a new “constituted authority ” one who does not really talk. From Obafemi Awolowo stadium to the government office at Agodi. Legs would dance, mouths would sing, trumpets would be blown and drums shall be beaten to signal the inauguration of the Messiah who have promised the people “omi titun”.

Mr. Gomina I don’t need to congratulate you again on your overwhelming victory at the polls because the rate at which those congratulatory messages poured in after your emergence as the ‘governor-elect’ must have been a cause for alarm so don ‘ t let me compound your already unassailable mount of worries.

During the ‘dirtied’ game of politics that played out in the mesiogo capital of Oyo state,Ibadan and its environs that led to your emergence , I was an active spectator who watched with keen interest the way and manner you and contemporaries in the ruling class traded the support of your respective followers without receiving much bashing from the public, The few of us who were worried about the sudden coalition on both sides were kept quiet when the deputy gubernatorial candidate of one of the aligning parties defended you guys and labelled it “POLITICS AND THE DOCTRINE OF NECESSITY” even though I still find it almost impossible to phantom what could be more necessary in politics than undaunted integrity and unassailable love for the people, that is an issue to be dissected by another pen.

Seyi Makinde, Governor-elect, Oyo State



But GSM as you are fondly addressed by your supporters these days, I think you need to perform distinctively well than the GSM telephone or its inventor, you must surpass the achievements of the man whose name your inauguration venue was named after Obafemi Awolowo, in fact going to prison for 27 years like N elson Mandela did for South Africa is a sacrifice too small to enable you succeed.

Don’t even think surpassing the achievement of your predecessor the “ koseleri ” himself would be enough because an overhaul of the unprecedented achievements of Chinese Xi Jinping in the next four years might still be regarded as an underperformance by the electorate come 2023.

What you need to do in a bid to succeed is not far fetched though. In fact, it’s quite simple, You just need to imitate a being you call on a daily basis “GOD” Nothing less Nothing more. You have to imitate him in every act you embark upon taking the oath of office, you must be perfect, I mean perfect, you must transform to an omniscient being and become a flawless individual who fear no creature.

Otherwise, those market women who trooped to the street dancing and singing your praises to mark your historical victory would be the first to hurl abusive words at you which is almost inevitable because I wonder how you would create a friendly environment without sending them away from the roadside.

Those civil servants who almost serve as your party agent at their respective polling units would start by murmuring before protesting if you refuse to pay their 30,000 minimum wage as at when due, I won’t say this is unachievable but for an economically depleted Oyo state that really basically on allocations from the federal government this looks like another laughable episode in the mark angel series.

The most dangerous though are those political sycophants you aligned with to amass that unprecedented numbers at the polls, I wonder how your ‘kitchen’ cabinet would accommodate them in their unending members and if you fail to quench the political thirst of them all you already have opposition from within which is the last thing you need for the most demanding four years of your less than five decade sojourn on planet earth.

Before I drop my pen sir, remember you promised us peace personally I won’t be surprised if you fail to live up to the masses unending expectation of your ironical “omi titun ” but please don’t disrupt our manageable peaceful atmosphere if you know you won’t rule like god and your “omi titun ” would be negatively inclined.

Adebayo Abdulrahman writes from the city of Ibadan and can be reached through [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...