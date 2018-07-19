Shadow Boxing Over Killings -By Dele Agekameh

For many months now, there has been sustained violence in many parts of the country, similar to the trend of violence during the last months of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. Although there is no immediate evidence to show that the killings are politically motivated, one would be forgiven for suggesting that they might be.

Whether politics is involved or not, it is apparent that the present administration is struggling to contain the violence and one only hopes that the seeming struggle is not by design. From the plague of out-of-control herdsmen to angry vigilantes and the (unfortunately) familiar Boko Haram terror, peace and security have become a privilege enjoyed only by a few.

The military has proven to be uncharacteristically ineffective in dealing with the pockets of violence, while the police force, as usual, remains out of sorts in the face of challenging security issues. All these security concerns are very grave threats to peace and are of national concern, but the menace of the herdsmen, which has spread to all areas of the country where cattle can travel, has been particularly bothersome to the wider country outside the North/North-East, for the major reason that herdsmen communities are already well established nationwide.

The killings by the herdsmen have led to the rise or resurgence of vigilante groups and ethnic militias all over the country, which are apparently forced to resort to self-help as security agents from multiple agencies have failed to curtail the attacks on farming communities. The vigilantes have now themselves become bloodthirsty for reasons that many suspect go beyond anger over attacks on their communities. The situation has degenerated into a tit-for-tat orgy of killings and destruction that is showing no signs of abating in the near future. Some of the vigilantes and militias themselves have become a problem and the official police response to this problem has defied logic, even by Nigerian police standards.

Amidst this confusion, Ibrahim Idris, the inspector general of Police, recently issued a directive that all individuals and groups in possession of illegal arms nationwide should surrender these to the police or risk prosecution under the Firearms Act, Cap F28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. In itself, this directive is not unreasonable as the possession of firearms is strictly prohibited in Nigeria, except through special permission of the president. However, in the context of the recent clashes between herdsmen and the vigilantes, the directive may do more harm than good.

For months, Nigerians from North to South, East to West, have been crying out about the wanton destruction of property and killings by gun totting herdsmen across the nation. Therefore, the directive by the police chief at this time is a severe case of miscalculation. Even as many so called vigilante groups have gone out of control by adopting a retaliatory and vindictive strategy rather than a protective one, there is no changing the fact that the police and other security outfits have failed in their mandate of protecting lives and property.

The Firearms Act has never been suspended or repealed, and as such has been in force all this time that the likes of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), and many other such groups have been allowed to operate and share the security space with the police, even with firearms that would, strictly speaking, be illegal by the definition of the Act. For the police to suddenly wake up from stupor to its duty in the middle of the fiercest communal clashes in recent times, is unsound judgment, especially at a time when the words of assurance and presence of the president himself has very little effect in calming nerves.

President Buhari visited Taraba State on the 5th of March over the clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state. On the same day, it was reported that no fewer than 20 human lives and hundreds of livestock were lost in a retaliatory attack by ethnic militias on Fulani settlements in the State. Also, barely 24 hours after a visit by the president to Plateau State to launch a five-year peace plan to combat reoccurring clashing in that state, some herdsmen attacked communities in Bokkos and Bassa local government areas of the State, claiming the lives of women and children. In accounts by witnesses, the communities are said to keep vigil by themselves to protect their communities from the marauding herdsmen.

Before the police directive, the media was already awash with comments and opinions that placed accusations of nepotism at the feet of high ranking government officials, including the president, over the herdsmen issue. Already, the issuance of this directive is seen in many quarters as a targeted measure that aims to make the onslaught of farming communities easier for the herdsmen, mostly of Fulani descent, who have allegedly found favour with the president. On the other hand, the continued clashes and violence only stands to hurt the president and his party, going into the next election.

So what if the violence is political? Surely, many members of the opposition stand to gain from the president’s inability to guarantee the safety of lives and property. If the allegations against the president are true, what does he stand to gain from soft pedalling on the issue of herdsmen? One could argue that the numerical strength and impressionable disposition of cattle traders and their herdsmen, are a more valuable asset for the president going into 2019 than the communities and their militias that accuse him of a Fulani agenda. Whichever way one looks at it, the truth is that the president does not have a handle on the killings, neither does the police, and the IGP who is set to make this impotence glaring with his latest directive.

In effect, the police has taken it upon itself to fight the herdsmen, if at all it is willing to, and the vigilantes, many of whom only seek to protect their lives and properties. There has been no single significant report of the arrest of any gun-totting herdsmen in the media. One would think that the government would concentrate on removing the roots of the problem, which is the sponsors of the herdsmen, before tackling secondary problems of errant vigilantes and illegal firearms. Instead, the problem has just been complicated further, because the communities will never agree to lay down arms without guarantee of safety.

Since the increase in cases of killings and violence that have gone on for many months now, the government has been shadow-boxing the issue by taking measures that do not directly affect the source of the problem. The ‘Cattle Colony Bill’, continuous lip-service and this attempt to disarm local vigilantes that are the only line of defence for many communities are band aids that cannot hold back the wickedness of the sponsors of these killings. It is time the president and the other members of this government wake up to their responsibility.

Deflection is such a difficult thing to do in election season. There is no way Nigerians will accept the excuse of a war on illegal firearms now that insecurity has dipped to the lowest levels. The real problem is the sense of entitlement of some deep pockets somewhere that believe in force, rather than pure and open negotiation. The real problem is a government that cannot set its priorities right and falls into traps laid by its detractors every time. The problem is an atmosphere of insecurity and the absence of a competent authority to address it.

As we are led to believe, the government does not know where the militant wing of the herdsmen is or where the top Boko Haram members are. It is now going after the hunters and vigilantes that operate openly for the sake of their communities. What this means is that, the inspector general of Police has now charged his men to chase shadows and divert attention from the real enemies in our midst.

For comments, SMS (only) to: 08058354382

Comments

comments