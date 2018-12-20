Shooting Down the Unicorn: The Jewish State of Biafra & The Igbo Question -By J. Ezike

It is imperative that our philosophies of existence keep pace with the common struggle that unites the Igbo, Ijaw, Ibibio, Efik, Annang, Ogoni and a plethora of racial states within the ancient land of Biafra. And the integration of our divergent beliefs and opposing arguments into the entire framework of political independence is indispensable in the politics of nation-building. It is also imperative to apply disposition in our convictions – a shift in our beliefs in order to identify with someone else’s personal truths. What makes a tree is not strictly the crown of identical leaves integrated to individual branches and its homogenous fruits sharing multiple twigs but rather the enduring humility of the roots buried underground to keep the universe of that plant tall, fruitful and alive. This, my friend, is simply the philosophy of existence. And I strongly resonate with the truth that; every being irrespective of gender, class, age, race and status is an equal member of the universe.

So, it is high time to shatter pontifications and align our individual truths. The somewhat querulous coalitions, repetitious baiting, blasphemous utterances and vain-glorious positioning within the struggle for self-emancipation have reached the terminus of insanity. And the false idea that one particular tribe or group is superior to the entire members of the political set and/or to the least apparent constituent voices of the struggle is a unicorn. And that “unicorn” must be shot down from its phantasmagorical heaven, if we must disengage realistic beliefs from delusional reasoning and save the high noon of our long exhaustive walk to freedom.

J. Ezike

There is no fellowship devoid of sentiments, divergent beliefs or opposing arguments. It has never been recorded in the history of existence. This ostensibly old tradition goes for a long time and stresses the importance of a certain kind of integration synonymous to the existential makeup of a tree.

Integration is not an insinuation to consent to the beliefs of an in-house enemy, or what Malcolm X aptly coined as the “HOUSE NIGGER” neither does it suggest to the collective senses of the people to forge a mindset that is synonymous with the helpers of potential invaders and oppressors. It also does not propose a union with proud saboteurs. No. Integration in this context and in my subjective submission, is simply “advocating” the productive, constructive and interactive flow of divergent beliefs and opposing arguments and the assimilation of those “viable options” and the varying degrees of thoughts into the entire framework that portrays the Biafran struggle.

It is also imperative to harvest inspiration from past leaders of thoughts. Thus, we must not quickly forget how relatively integrated were the divergent beliefs of Martin Luther King and Malcolm X regardless of their different takes on the philosophy of nonviolence. Both men fought for one cause; an equal society for both the black and the white racial groups in America. And the fulcrum of their similarity was one word: IMPERFECTION.

No man is perfect – even the one in his highest state of consciousness.

If one claims to be fighting for freedom and for the realization of his Original Essence and opts to dance on the same disco floor with the Taskmaster, he is no doubt technically guilty of oppression and maybe consciously doomed. And if he consciously incites the people to dance on the same disco floor with the Taskmaster, he has done something irredeemably foul and rotten.

In this struggle, I am just a humble follower, an observant one. And what my eyes have witnessed is at the stage of acknowledgment. There are several trends on social media that show multiple leakages in the structural engineering of factions which calls for an urgent ‘troubleshoot.’

These leakages X-rays the main subjects of concern and can be generalized as the “ideological crisis” of autonomy. They are, but not limited to the following:

RELIGION LEADERSHIP TUSSLE

Let’s begin with the first point, shall we?

In line with the philosophy of existence, I strongly believe that in our individual system of reality, the definition of God may connote different meanings, and may convey different literatures but same essence. Thus, it is a matter of necessity to integrate all of those beliefs into one body of divine law rather than the isolation of certain beliefs and the elevation of one against the other. As an Igbo, I identify with my Jewish heritage but I also hold the view that Biafra is not Igbo and Igbo is not Biafra. And within this line of thoughts, the new nation should be receptive of thoughts alien to the Jewish traditions which in all circumstantial evidence is a reflection of Omenala. And I am not here to debate against or to dispute any anti-Semitic submission that challenges the existential truths about the origin of the Igbo in relation to the Jews. Or give attention to the mischievous denial or pronouncements by any person, country or institution, in light of the fact that the roots of the Igbo are connected to the seeds of Abraham.

Now, from the “left” point of view, how is it an “inferiority complex” to identify with one’s Original Essence? From the “right” point of view, why must we force our “jewishness” down the throats of other members of the Biafran divide?

My point is: “The Jewish State of Biafra” would be the perfect geographical appellation for an independent Igbo nation and NOT for a Biafran nation. It is time we shoot down that “unicorn” if we truly want to “build” a pluralistic, unified Biafran nation.

Let’s go to the second point, shall we?

It seems rather a waste of virtue to assign the duty of leadership to one person, group or region. Let’s be honest, even the least apparent “contributor” whose main ideological occupation is radical dissenting and whose life is sometimes fated for an inclusion in the list of casualties has a “leadership factor” that is worthy of mentioning. Also, in this struggle, there are people and groups whom I respect and whose ideological beliefs and cerebral universe I find worthy of nobility. They include, but not limited to the following:

Nnamdi Kanu (IPOB)

Tony Nnadi (LNC)

Asari Dokubo (IYC)

From my clinical observation, I can quote on record that, all of these men and groups have one thing in common: They are all leaders in their rights and are products of the ancient land of Biafra. They have different takes on the philosophy of nonviolence and like all men, even this writer, are hexed with the spell of imperfection. They sing “freedom” for their people, their land and for posterity but do so on different stage, on different songs and ultimately on different platforms. And by consequence, a tussle for command and an “ideological crisis” is inflicted on the struggle. And in a region of their minds, all of the groups and individuals know that the remedy for this “leakage” is simply a strategic coalition.

However, none should be condemned for their ideological differences. What we are witnessing is not new to the sensibilities of men who understand the “architecture of nation-building.” In addition, I do not disagree with the “Election Boycott” by IPOB or the “Election Shutdown” by LNC. What I solemnly disagree with is the ideology of “Election Votes” that suggests and proposes a reckless fraternization, a careless hobnobbing, a political adultery with the oppressors of Biafrans. In my subjective belief, a genuine fighter of freedom will not subject himself to such “ideological suicide”. And it is a matter of necessity that we shoot down that unicorn.

