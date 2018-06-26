Sokoto Caliphate Must Hear This -By J. Ezike

My eyes have seen my ears and my spirit intoxicated with consuming rage. My mouth, like a river, is filled with stream of consciousness that must flow. And If I do not empty these words eating me up inside with overriding effect like violent worms feeding on my intestinal glands, I will never find peace in its truest form and I am bound to be devoured by this extreme sense of revulsion I exude. It therefore behooves me to purge this grave mood of imbecilic silence, and respond to the inklings of my conscience – if the cause of this inner outcry must be addressed.

It is realistic to say that we live in the most cataclysmal age that shifts the conversation of a restructured Colonial Nigeria to what we collectively believe as the imperative to “disentangle the basis” on which Islamic Nigeria presides over the Southern province along with all the territories charted by the Royal Niger Company. Given the predominance of already existing centralized power accredited to the Northern Province by the British Empire, there are “set standards of this country,” standards that fails to recognize the plurality of our “poorly integrated” amalgamation of two extreme, opposite civilizations, cultures and heritage.

Reconceptualizing Uthman Danfodio’s conquest agenda in the context of the ritual slaughter of all “infidels of the Southern province” as the prerequisite that must be met before Sokoto Caliphate hinges on “totalitarian Islamic theocracy,” highlights the explanative possibilities opened up by the strategic jihad that views tribe, religion and cultural identity as unequal axiologies. To this end, this essay does not simply posit a rational response to the acts of barbarity. Rather, emphasizing Uthman Danfodio’s insistence on the “total subjugation selectivity” of the axiology it deems.

The “pathetic ignorance” and “imbecilic silence” at the heart of the Southern denizens should evoke great concern to the conscious minority especially now that the Sokoto Caliphate hinges on concluding the patriarchal mission and objective of the Hausa-Fulani collectives.

The religiously motivated slaughtering, meanwhile, is characterized by the Sokoto Caliphate as a manifestation of “holy crusade cravings.” And very few Nigerians, perhaps a small barrage of numbers, are aware that the conquest agenda by the Northern Province, spearheaded by the Sokoto Caliphate has reached boiling point. For the avoidance of doubt, I am referring to the continual onslaught of non-fulani civilians by the Islamic militia, shielded in the wings of the Miyeti Allah Confraternity and its members as eliciting “the consolidation of Islamic power on a non-Muslim soil.”

Recapitulating Uthman Danfodio’s famous bequest to a tribe that “worships the mention of his name” – Sokoto Caliphate succeeded in its plot to criminalize “Islamophobic response” to the Cattle Colony Bill and the acquisition of “foreign land” from a host society as a crime.

The obvious “warning signs of infiltration” on the Christian South by the Islamic militia or the jihad tool coined as “Fulani Herdsmen” are glaring, palpable and evident. Also, the widespread ethnic cleansing does indeed translate into “something unspeakable,” something synonymous to an “open war and genocide” against the “unequal opposite” made up of the Middle-beltans, Niger-deltans, South-East and South-West.

It is this Uthman Danfodio’s mission that the Sokoto Caliphate gestures toward in its radical efforts to undermine non-Muslim religions, to develop an Islamic political system, to indoctrinate non-Muslims to Islamic ideologies, to finance jihad against the host society within the Southern Province, to impose sharia laws as federal laws, to approve the mass slaughtering and execution of non-Muslims in Nigeria, to conquer and obliterate the culture and traditions of the Southern Province, to burn down churches, slaughter clergies and ecclesiastics, to usurp political control within the Southern Province, to enlarge the Muslim population in Nigeria for a swift enslavement, genocide and annihilation of non-Muslim heritage, populations and doctrines within the Southern Province.

Specifically, I posit that the Islamization or conquest agenda of the Sokoto Caliphate has reached its final stage, if we are to trace the maladies that animates and bedevils today’s Nigeria. The agenda simultaneously mobilizes the criteria threatening to disband, disestablish and discontinue all religions other than Islam, all cultures other than the Hausa-Fulani culture. The slow but “violently progressive” shift to “totalitarian Islamic theocracy” will foreclose all democratic emphasis on constitutional amendments (Whether referendum or restructuring).

The only way the Southern Province can win this “open war” against the Sokoto Caliphate and the Northern Province is to protect our democracies by observing “objective standards of resistance.” In this regard, we must acknowledge that the Northern Province of Nigeria is at war with the Southern Province of Nigeria, whether it has been “admitted or stated officially or not.” And the Southern Province must decide by choice, if to submit to this onslaught by the Sokoto Caliphate or to withstand it with equal measure.

By protecting our democracies I mean, acknowledging our rights to self-defense, the rights to adopt any means necessary to “eliminate the genocidal threat” that attempts to kill us and to protect the lives, the race, the culture, the religion, the tradition and the population of the Southern Province!

Inasmuch as I stand for “dialogue above conflict,” however, this “holy crusade cravings” by the Sokoto Caliphate is not a case that should be treated with a “gentleman’s flair.” The jihad will persist like a mad virus in a blood system until the victims respond with “proportional violence.” The Christian South of Nigeria must understand that the Bible legitimizes “self-defense” as a righteous gesture of survival.

I had echoed on the Sokoto Caliphate’s excavation of Danfodio’s “unfinished business” in my article titled: “Fulani herdsmen are not welcomed in Biafraland.” I stated categorically that the Sokoto Caliphate indentifies with the consolidation of Islamic power over the Southern protectorate and it is employing the “tension of silence,” in a premeditated effort to enforce and uphold Danfodio’s unfinished business layered with jihad. I also mentioned that “diplomatic aggression” through self-defense is the only viable option to stop this insanity.

Critically, also, what we see as genocidal slaughtering in Benue and Plateau is the genius of the Sokoto Caliphate transposed into Karmic context. Therefore, allow me put my pen to rest by giving a direct epistle to the Sultan of Sokoto, Emir Kano, Atiku Abubakar, El Rufai and the entire members of the Miyeti Allah Confraternity. I hope in all honesty that you all had your cups full of blood and your plates filled with flesh, as you so desire. Thus, eat and drink according to the pang of thy stomach. Drool in your banquet of corpses and rivers of tears and bloods. Dance to the weeping and mourning of the ghost toddlers and the new brides and young grooms. Rejoice at your victorious hunt of the guiltless ones. But remember O mortal man, remember, that the Man who plays God with the lives of the innocents has great scores to settle with Karma.

Remember O mortal man, remember…

