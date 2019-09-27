Someone Should Tell Emperor Buhari To Order DSS To Free Omoyele Sowore Now! -By Bayo Oluwasanmi

On Tuesday, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of Federal High Court in Abuja ruled

that the Department of State Services (DSS) should release Omoyele

Sowore on bail. Sowore is still held in detention by the DSS. Mr. Femi

Falana, attorney for Sowore has vowed that he and his team would not

leave DSS facility until his client is released to him.

In a democracy, it is necessary that agencies of government and public

officials obey the rule of law. Public officials must be made to

respect the substance of the law as well as respect the procedures

embedded in the law, such as the judgment handed down by Justice Taiwo

Taiwo. Public officials must also respect the right of citizens to

access such procedures in order to defend themselves against the

tyranny of an emperor like Emperor Buhari.

No agency or public official should have the power to flout or

cherry-pick the law or judgment of a court. It is instructive to note

that the rule of law is meant to curb the cruelty and crudity of

rapacious officials. The refusal of DSS to free Sowore as ordered by

Justice Taiwo Taiwo is yet another example of Emperor Buhari’s

determination to turn Nigeria into totalitarianism. Has DDS the power

to arrest, detain, or flout court order? What special powers has the

Constitution given to DSS? Is DSS above the law? Why did DSS refuse to

obey the law? Who is behind the DSS behavior? Why is DSS still holding

Sowore when all bail requirements have been met?

Whoever the DSS officer – from director to the lowest official – who

disobeyed the court judgment must be sanctioned for contempt of court

up to jail term. The DSS director is formally responsible for whatever

happens below him. Justice Taiwo Taiwo should issue a warrant for the

arrest of DSS director to show cause why he shouldn’t be held in

contempt of court. Justice Taiwo Taiwo should determine who is

responsible for noncompliance of his order. All records must be

produced of who up to the chain of command the person who ordered

continued detention of Sowore.

Will Emperor Buhari destroy his presidency? Yes!

Buhari disdains the rule of law. He’s shredding norms of presidential

behavior. Most importantly, he’s bringing vital organ of our democracy

the judiciary- down with him. We have never had a president so

ill-informed, so illiterate, so clueless, and so uneducated about the

nature of his office. Emperor Buhari is so openly mendacious, so

self-destructive, and so brazen in his attacks on the rule of law

especially on court orders and freedom of speech, association, and

assembly.

Emperor Buhari is a monster of the worst attributes of a president:

rage, bigotry, nepotism, oppression, incompetence and spite,

self-aggrandizement, paranoia, insecurity, indifference to law, and

lack of self-control and reflexive dishonesty. The prognosis for the

rest of his second term is grimmer. His bizarre behavior has made our

politics and democracy more toxic. Emperor Buhari has successfully

embarked on gradual dismantling and destruction of our justice system.

I’ll like to remind Emperor Buhari that the presidency is defined

largely by the person who occupies it: his character, competence, and

leadership skills. Great presidents in history exercised power wisely.

Emperor Buhari has debased the office and betrayed the Constitution.

The era of emperors are long gone and dead. Emperor Buhari should

recognize that he presides over representative democracy. The first

step to acknowledge this is to order DSS to stop the bullshit and free

Sowore TODAY!