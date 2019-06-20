Sometimes In Delta State Polytechnic -By Yetunde Zaidat

How many of us, are ready for the rigours of going to school outside our domicile from birth? To some of us, it’s maybe a way of getting free from the monitoring shackles of our parents, Or rather the old words of “I want to experience new things “. There are many other reasons, But however everyone is independent in the choices we make, This choices make or mar us, and for matters of education, I hope I made the right decision leaving the shores of Lagos, to the South Eastern part of the country, the great Delta State Polytechnic.

Making the decision wasn’t as easy as anyone could suggest, as a matter sincerity, my choice of school was Osun state polytechnic, but since admission wasn’t offered to me, I never wanted that year to pass me by once more, frustrated as I could be, a friend came to my rescue.

Introducing the delta state polytechnic to me, with maximum admission guaranteed she boasted, and what choice do I have, I applied immediately, and on the first list pops up my name, Zaidat Yetunde Akintoye and my journey begins.

Been born and raised, in a Muslim home, Dad was against it, and mum partially in support of it. especially with my kind of outfit, in total contrast to the tensions brewing across the country, in fact, the mockery that endlessly would go on till times ahead, all this also contributed to my interesting adventures, as a current student of Delta state, Ogwashi-Uku. And before I forget, I almost lost hope of starting academic activities with my prospective colleagues, base on where to stay, and the first response almost knocks me off my feet, As my cousin use the religious difference and how uneasy it is to pray from there in Asaba how much more accommodating a female.

Yetunde Zaidat



But thanks for the love from Warri, and having been blessed with different cousins spread across Nigeria, it’s actually a tale of “If one doesn’t take you, another will definitely will” This time around my going was secured. And an HND in mass communication was about been raised.

Been my first time in Delta state, streamlining this to my first day in school, I had to bury my Zaidat and answer quickly to Yetunde, that’s much more “ Yorubaish ” It was fear, so as not to be discriminated against a sea of opposite creed, this still continues in the 21st century, I was disappointed in myself although, but what I met was totally different from my expectations, I made three friends, in school in class also. Just like that, they got to found out my hidden name themselves and I was encouraged to be bold with time onwards. And the secret pressure of trying to change my Hijab to a shorter one was short lived.

Then came an Amira, in HND 2, a communicator, like me, this was a soothing balm, and from her I get to know more of my fellow creed women, and I wouldn’t hesitate to be in her company, as I get to understand more of that place (Ugwu- ashi ) even though am yet to know the meaning..

My only dent so far mistakenly happened, Just this semester, I mean the second semester, when a lecturer came to introduce himself to us, I was sitting in the front role, a usual trait while in Yaba College of Technology, it’s terrible I never mentioned this for my missive so far, I was only carried away with the thoughts in my heart to write much more in the process, Great Yaba of Technology.

So he was like is he safe, coz this is how those people dresses to kill people, I was disappointed in him although, and as a lady, you will want to give a reply, I actually wanted to reply him, coz I never expected such from a lecturer, a philosophy lecturer at that but I remembered the advice Muslim sister gave me( I mean the Amirah) she said one should just ignore them, else if u try to react, they might want to use it against you, and that alone send cold spin through me, would wants to start with Lectures troubles this early, for every negative comesa positive, which brought my recall to this lecturer that will always make a good example of Muslims in class, he is not a Muslim but he believes that just as we have bad/fake Christains so do we have bad/fake Muslims and that those people aren’t practicing the religion as commanded, my point therefore from this is the unnecessary drama we engage ourselves in the name of religion and it’s mode of practice.

This is somehow not present in Lagos, which usually taunt my choice, it also brought me bare to home, great Iyana Iba, of which it’s road now beg to sleep its dilapidated processes as I read in different articles of late. Another especially this Ramadan that just washed away, that’s my only regrets for not schooling in Lagos simply because of the difficulties in getting a place to pray during the dark periods, from the hours of seven till later times.

The closest mosque to me was a central mosque, majorly for Jumaat Prayers, while regular mosque is distant from my home, my temporary home I guess. I have to observe tarawih (A prayer that’s perform during Ramadan nights) alone in my room Although I went to that mosque to observe tarawih like 3 to 4 times, but like I said earlier, the mosque is a bit far from my house considering the fact that am a female plus going out at night in such an area.

As one who’s somehow practicing her religion, I did make comparison with The MSSN here and my days at the Yaba College Of Technology, which is in the process of becoming a university, by the way. The MSSN is not that strong here too, compared to how it is in Lagos It’s nothing compared to Lagos MSSN sha…but I think am loving life away from home here.

Although social media has brought friends and loved ones close, but the physical bond is absent, but it has also given me the time to reflect on survival in a place where I do not know much people, and to continuously wave the flag of an independent mass communicator in making.

This is just my time for the moment, here, I hope the northern citadels of education would also embrace, those from the eastern part with love, and less discrimination, I could type this because am in the comfort of my home, and amidst a tragic society of religious and tribal differences, often arising among our northern family. But I do hope with time, and it’s passage, the sun will rise and we will continue to try again.

Yetunde Zaidat writes from Delta State Polytechnic (Ugwu -Ashi)

Share 0 0 Share with your friends Submit