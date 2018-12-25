Sound Mind in 2019 against Doubts, Daddy Freeze, Distraction and Confusion -By Nneka Okumazie

Overthinking is a major threat in any relationship: doubts, thoughts of the intentions of others, presumptions, weighing efforts and sacrifices, results, attention, benevolence, patience, etc. are common intuitive propensities.

The mind is a major interpreter. It can say what it is for what it’s not, or say what should be for something else. The mind is influenced by so much, and the Scriptures often talks about: guarding the heart with all diligence, renewing the mind, sound mind, and that double-mindedness is same as being unstable.

There is so much coming at the mind that if a sound mind is amiss, it is possible to sink so low, so quickly that it may take [using] something to get the mind to a safe point.

There are measures of [say] failure. But it is possible the mind can conclude to an individual of being a failure and the person would never see any good in their state or be able to get up and forge ahead.







The mind, in a relationship, can bow to pressure or stand firm, which makes Hope – then Faith major pillars in the journey.

Genuine relationship with GOD is under much attack from the internet, that just one of the stupid questions [that tries to box the Lord] can sway a heart against the Christian Faith.

There are several indirect answers to many of the pointed questions asked contemporaneously. But some of the answers are never accepted because it is not what they think they what. GOD is a Spirit. The rules are to judge the Spirit, or define them are supposed to be considered in asking and answering those questions.

Nonetheless, when that status is plausibly denied, and many want answers like in applied physics, or like in molecular biology. Well, NO.

Many times, the memory needs to hear or see information, for redolence on that or whatever else is interlinked. The Scriptures says, so then faith [cometh] by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God.

As criticisms and stories are coming against the Faith, hearing the Word of GOD helps a Christian to stand firm.

Christianity critics are where they were last year and two years ago. They are not growing in the things that matter. They are not making any – useful – difference to society. They just criticize, week after week, build nothing, and become nothing.

No one who ever needs hope goes to daddy freeze. Even his diehard fans that may have something to look forward to in their lives are probably not making moves and looking to be motivated by daddy freeze when they are crushed.

Hope is not there, not with the guy who is 100% negativity and whose life is to try to pull down – the Church of GOD, Stronger than him and all he and the rest may ever be.

Accepting Jesus Christ is a relationship that accedes that He knows more, understands more, sees more, gave more, does more and helps more.

It is far more than just a teacher-student superiority relationship, or a regular significant order relationship, or a tour guide-tourist service, or a paid private security, or doctor, or employer relationship. It is everything exceeding the physical – but with a presence that is felt, heard and demonstrated.

The Almighty GOD is loving – no matter what the situation, people, or the mind says. GOD can do all things –no matter whatever it is that went wrong in the life of a believer or others.

There is also hope in Christianity, Hope that maketh not ashamed. Hope like Christ offered to the woman of Samaria, at the well, to drink and would not thirst anymore – for whatever was the problem in her life.

The Church of GOD in Nigeria offers the hope of Christ through their branches and parishes. As much as the Churches are in Nigeria, they are Hope [Therapy] centers.

Hope is a psychological drink for the heart, to not need devouring strong drinks. There are those whose Faith – and Hope, are renewed whenever they go to Church. Sometimes in the lives of some, the problems becomes so much that, it is impossible to see beyond shame, reproach and disgrace, but hope in Christ becomes the will to try, to push and to move.

Hope can be the reason to be ambitious. Hope can be the reason to work hard. Hope can be the reason to try. It is possible that tens of thousands of the best minds in Nigeria who can solve the problem of the country have been unable to do so because there is no hope that it can be done. Hope is to go for it, not despair, or despondency.

Daddy freeze and his army said Churches should be gone, NO, they can’t be, not by all his flawed theologies, fake economics, insults, fabrications, conspiracies and hate.

He lost in 2018. Because the past can also help predict the future, he would lose again in 2019.

John 4:14, “But whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life.”

