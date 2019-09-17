South Africa and the false narrative of xenophobic attacks -By Tayo Oke

The world has witnessed a spate of attacks on “foreign” workers in South Africa almost since the day after the end of apartheid in that country, in 1994. It has become particularly acute in the last few years as levels of unemployment and deprivation have reached new heights amidst allegations of corruption and “state capture” levelled against the former President, Jacob Zuma. The media, both in Nigeria and elsewhere, have portrayed dreadful scenes of “black-on-black violence” taking place at regular intervals especially in Johannesburg and Pretoria as a uniquely black African phenomenon. Nigerians have been especially singled out for direct attacks and lynching, in some cases, even more inhumane than the white minority regime used to mete out to the blacks under apartheid. Some say it is because Nigerians and other fellow Africans have come to “steal” local jobs; others claim it is because of the involvement of Nigerians in criminality that they are being targeted. Others, still, claim it is a combination of both. My contention, in this piece, is that the widespread account of blacks turning on other (“foreign”) blacks in a frenzied “xenophobic” attacks in South Africa appears true on the surface, but it is a fundamentally flawed logic. Here is why.

There is no hate blood flowing from the veins of one set of blacks onto another in South Africa. The root cause of the violent attacks lies in economic inequality, not xenophobia. South Africa’s economy grew by 1.3% in 2017, and a dismal 0.8% in 2018. Growth projection for 2019 is 1.3%, nudging up to 1.7% in 2020, according to the World Bank. Per capita (income per head of the population) growth has come to a screeching halt since 2014, leaving little or no room for poverty reduction in the wider sense. More than 25 years after the end of apartheid, South Africa has become the most unequal society in the world. The country is followed in the league of inequality, by Namibia, Botswana, and Zambia. South Africa is at 30 places above Nigeria on this particular score. The nation’s wealth remains ensconced and unabashed in the hands of a very few, super-connected elite. The top one per cent of the population owns and controls over 70% of the net assets, leaving the bottom 60% in control of seven per cent of the remnants. High inequality is perpetuated by a legacy of exclusion, and the nature of the anti-people, lopsided economic policy spearheaded by the ruling African National Congress; not some “foreigners”. Intergenerational mobility in South Africa is abysmally low, meaning, the poverty disease is passed down through the generations with little change in that condition on the horizon anytime soon.

This scale of mass economic deprivation could only be rationalised if examined through the prisms of apartheid, when the majority blacks were kept in bondage by the minority whites. The greatest achievement of the post-apartheid settlement, from the point of view of the whites, has been the preservation of the old structures of power in the hands of a tiny few, of which a significant number of blacks have now been invited to join. It is these urban black nouveau rich who are now being thrust forward as the modern faces of domination and oppression. Income inequality has worsened on the watch of the new black landlords, as oppression is no longer associated with race, but class. To buttress this point, in the last decade alone, the white middle class grew by only 15%, while black middle class grew by a whopping 78%. The latter now constitutes the privileged few occupying the citadels of power and influence; once the exclusive preserve of the white minority regime. The radicals of yesteryears have now become the reactionaries of today, united in their determination to maintain the status quo by force and propaganda. They are the ones with significant influence over the media, culture and other means of communication spreading falsehoods (like a bushfire), about “foreign invasion” and “foreign criminality” as a way of tapering down on the people’s revolutionary impulse against the inherited oppressive system the black elite are now using to keep them down. With their access to, and control of the media, they spread the poisonous idea of “otherness” and “territoriality” in the minds of the poor, unemployed and ‘wretched of the society’ who, in turn, move against their brethren in what appears to be spontaneous attacks provoked by joblessness and criminality. In all, it is the poor being whipped up to fight the poor in a mad scramble for crumbs at the feet of the elite.

Have you ever wondered why, despite the overwhelming presence of Nigerian bankers, professors, scientists, doctors, lawyers and other top business executives thriving in the same South African economy, there is no simultaneous uprising against them, and other white-collar “foreigners”? How many poor people even understand the word “xenophobia” anyway? The black elite roaming the corridors of power in South Africa clearly do not wish to amplify the message of economic inequality too loudly for fear of a reprisal and a mass uprising against their own privileged lifestyles. So, what better way to divert the people’s frustration than towards the bogey “foreigners” in their midst? In a way, what we are witnessing in South Africa is not really different from what happened elsewhere in Africa in the 1960s when most of the continent achieved independence. The elite who took over the reins of power in various African countries devoted much of their energy into consolidating their hold on power at the expense of the poor and downtrodden. They entrenched inequality rather than embarked upon a radical transformation of society. They did this by turning villagers against villagers, ethnic groups against ethnic groups and communities against communities. The South Africa elite are doing exactly the same thing, this time, by diverting attention away from their own shortcomings as self-centred egoistic rulers, and instead focusing the peoples’ mind on the “foreigners” taking over their jobs.

In the final analysis, though when we live in a world that insists on “trickledown economics” as the only means of organising society, a majority of the citizens are bound to be kept at bay violently, it appears, as they wait for the fruits of the elusive economic growth to manifest in their communities. Despite being the most advanced economy in Africa, South Africa (alone and by herself), cannot and will never be able to secure the liberation of her citizens from perpetual economic bondage and the internecine warfare that flows from that. Concomitantly, despite being the largest economy on the continent, Nigeria too will never secure the liberation of her citizens from poverty and hunger singularly. The two countries will only be able to achieve this through economic and political union with the rest of the continent. This, without doubt, is the only viable option in the long term. Let us remember one of the sayings of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo: “Wherever there are only two bones for three dogs, there can never be peace in the kernel”. What a salutary, if not ominous lesson, and a timely reminder that Africans must either hang together, or hang separately.