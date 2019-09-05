Sports
South Korea 66, Nigeria 108: Matters Arising -By Sa’ad Abubakar Zongre
As things stand, D’Tigress needs to win their upcoming two rounds of classification matches against fellow Africans-Cote d’ivoire tomorrow and host China next Sunday convincingly…
Contrary to general assumption among Nigerian Basketball fans, Tunisia’s defeat to Puerto Rico by 3 points margin (64-67) and Nigeria’s D’Tigress merciless spanking of South Korea by a whopping 42 points margin (108-66) yesterday at the ongoing Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) Word Cup in China, does not, automatically, qualified D’Tigress to next year’s (2020) Tokyo Olympics in Japan as the best African team in the World Cup until the conclusion of the upcoming two rounds of classification matches.
Rather, the outcomes of yesterday’s matches had given D’Tigress a strong chance to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because the team is currently ahead of all the other African teams participating in the tournament with a cumulative 4 points gained in 3 matches and +24 scored points difference having scored a total of 266 and conceded 242 points with both Cote d’voire and Senegal on cumulative 3 point (1 less than Nigeria) gained in 3 matches respectively, while Tunisia and Angola have cumulative 4 points (the same with Nigeria) gained in equal number of matches but with minus or negative points difference.
Having won their second group match, Tunisia could have amassed a cumulative total of 5 points in 3 matches with a win over Puerto Rico which could have qualified them to the quarter finals or place them among the top 8 which Nigeria could have never match even with the resounding victory against South Korea yesterday having lost the earlier two matches.
As things stand, D’Tigress needs to win their upcoming two rounds of classification matches against fellow Africans-Cote d’ivoire tomorrow and host China next Sunday convincingly or with very good scores that hopefully, both Tunisia and Angola could not match in their own respective classification matches to emerge as the best African team in the World Cup, thereby earning automatic qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
It is unfortunate that Nigera’s coach, Alex Nwora slightly fumbled in his selection/players rotation and tactics against both Russia and Argentina which led to those undeserved defeats. Otherwise, Nigeria have no business loosing to them based on the evidence of play against South Korea yesterday where D’Tigress recorded the biggest score (108-66) and margin of victory (42) in the entire group which even Russia and Argentina never came close to recording against the same South Korean side in their previous matches.
Zongre wrote from Yerima Bappa Sanda Road, Turaki “A” Ward, Jalingo
Join Conversation
Xenophobic Reprisal Attacks -By Prince Oyedeji Tajudeen Adegboyega opinionnigeria.com/x… pic.twitter.com/uEfC…
Trending Articles
Xenophobic Reprisal Attacks -By Prince Oyedeji Tajudeen Adegboyega
Solving a problem of this nature requires more than sending a special envoy or summon the South African ambassador here
Saving Nigerians from Organized Resentment -By Jerome-Mario Utomi
All these are happening because our nation is unfortunately been blessed with a huge number of ‘coercive’ and selfish leaders...
“Nigeria Must Go!” has become the global anthem -By J. Ezike
Those who benefit from the One Nigerian project, in one way or the other cannot speak against the system.
Xenophobia; Say No To Xenophobic Retaliation -By Muhammed Bello Buhari
And contrary to popular opinion, nonviolence is never a way for the weak and cowardly but for the strong and...
Nigerian Youth, The Government And A Tough Time To Be A Nigerian -By Adetayo Omotoyosi Adeolu
I have been observing the Nigerian online space for sometimes just like I have always done. The Nigerian Youth(except few)...