Southern Kaduna: El-Rufai’s Pretentious Deafness Is A Game -By Sunday O. Oladep

In the last weeks and months, the residents, particularly the Christians of Southern Kaduna have become victims of systematic attacks, orchestrated by another version of Boko Haram, in the name of “Fulani Herdsmen”.

First, the handwriting is clear that the aim of this Militia is bent on pursuing an agenda that is targeted at subjugating the residents of Southern Kaduna and disintegrating the country.The events of the past weeks and months are unfortunate and further establish the suspicion that there is obviously a clearcut agenda to brutalize the Christian majority of that region. How did I know? The genocide is well planned, organized, funded and executed by agents of disunity.

The issue that seemingly started like a minor rift between Fulani herdsmen and local farmers was badly handled by El-Rufai and it eventually erupted a growing chaos. How will some farmers labor a whole year and stand the Fulani herdsmen deliberately walking their cows into their farms, eating crops and destroying the entire farmlands? The Southern Kaduna residents are people that solely depend on farming for existence. One can better imagine the level of such pains, negative impacts and atrocities for these families!

In most occasions, the Fulani herdsmen are fearfully armed to the toes — they deal a heavy blow to the indigenous farmers — that mostly results in death. This is the story all around and of the intractable cause of conflict between Fulani herdsmen and farmers are linkable to this.

In all, Buhari and El-Rufai are both putting on pretentious deafness to this alarming crisis. They are both Fulanis and reasonable Nigerians can now attest to the staring ethno-religious bigotry of the two. The primary responsibility of any government is to protect and preserve the lives and properties of citizens — irrespective of ethnic and/or religious inclination. Unfortunately, both the Buhari and El-Rufai governments have failed Nigerians in this regard. If anything, it’s arguable that government has shown stupid partisanship in favor of the herdsmen to the outright disappointment of the majority.

This and many other observable actions and inactions of the El-Rufai government have led credence to my earlier submission that the brutalization of the Southern Kaduna people were coordinated attacks by the Fulani, and supported by the El-Rufai government to suppress the dominancy of the Christian majority of the area. Anybody can raise dusts about this but the truth will for no reasons ceased to be truthful. In most of the attacks, reports have it that even soldiers stand aloof whilst defenseless people are being massacred. This was evident in the Pasakori and Godogodo attacks where the military was reported to have only watched and supervised the burning of houses. Conversely, the same military prevented the youths of the affected communities to repel their attackers.

It’s hightime El-Rufai stopped his pretentious deafness. People’s lives should not be used to ‎settle sordid agendas. Ethno-religious bigotry that the governor is renowned for shouldn’t be used as a political tool to disintegrate the oneness of Nigeria. The Fulanis should be tamed from egocentricity just because their fellow kin is sitting on the caliphate of the country’s power. The Buhari government is the worst in prebendalism. We can’t forever pretend we don’t know. We can’t continue to shy away from the truths. Enough is enough!

Sunday O. Oladepo is a journalist and PR/media specialist. Twitter: @sundayooladepo

