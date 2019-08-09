SOWORE: A Wannabe Leader -By Agboola Osabia Esq.

Omoyele Sowore, a one-time Students’ Union leader is presently a publisher and a politician. He built a successful online news outlet with its daunting and unabated news reportage. Before his publication, many Nigerians had never seen this kind of journalism that cuts through the hearts and souls of institutions and political juggernauts. ‘Sahara Reporters’ holds no prisoners and several Nigerians have embraced this approach. Sowore, like many others, wanted to lead rather than be led. There is nothing inherently wrong with wanting to be a leader, but it is unacceptable when a person does not possess the traits of leadership yet still desires its benefits at whatever cost. The cost is namely at a detriment to others.

One of the fundamental traits inherent in a leader is integrity. Dwight Eisenhower a former US military general and later President said “the supreme quality for leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, a football field, in an army, or in an office”. Many of our political elites are not successful in office because they lack integrity.

Sowore in one of his visits to the US before the last general election gate crashed a meeting and bullied the attendees until he was eventually and rightly ejected from the venue by the US law enforcement agents. It seemed that Sowore couldn’t dislodge Students’ Unionism from realpolitik. If you are standing for election to the highest political office such as the presidency, you must at least look presidential in your deeds. Your conduct must commensurate to the prestige attached with the office.

He also made an unforced error when he was canvassing for support from some notable dignitaries. On a visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, the Aarole Odua, it was reported that Sowore was upset to have been kept waiting by the Ooni. The Ooni is one of the foremost rulers in Nigeria and a wealthy man and if Sowore could disrespect a man of Ooni’s stature how would he have treated a common man who he professes to fight for. There is no grandeur attached to being a presidential candidate. If you are a Nigerian citizen by birth, and in conformity with other necessary conditions, you can contest the presidency. The pride in him has blighted his reasoning and thereby made him naked in the eyes of many reasonable Nigerians. In his quest for power, he laid bare his self-centeredness, unreasonableness and foolishness. He is a man who does not respect any authority and goes about with anger as if he’s the only Nigerian wishing the country to be successful. And to all his apologists and handlers, I advise that they go to Specsavers and test their sight as they’re the only ones unable to see through the unmasked man.

Barely six months after he lost the presidential election, Sowore organised a political protest which he named as “revolution now”. The protest was meant for Monday 5th August 2019 but he was arrested on Saturday 3rd August 2019. This was another thoughtless and careless decision and it was not about engineering or technological revolution. This was a political revolution which had serious consequences. Every political revolution comes with violence. The Bolsheviks revolution; Cuban revolution; and the recent ones Jasmine revolution (Tunisia) – 18 December 2010 – 14 January 2011(3 weeks and 6 days) Death(s): 338, Injuries: 2,147; Egyptian revolution – 25 Jan 2011 – 11 Feb 2011 (2 weeks and 3 days) Death(s) 846, Injuries: 6,000. The Tunisian and Egyptian revolutions started as a protest and within a month the two governments were brought down. The Yellow vest protest in France was initially peaceful until violence kicked in.

Awo, the greatest politician that ever walked the territory of Nigeria lost the election three times, PMB was fortunate at the 4th attempt, MKO who was the richest Nigerian at the time and the foremost philanthropist who breathed into every nook and cranny of Nigeria won an election but was prevented, Mandela spent 27 years of his life in prison, 11 years of it in solitary confinement, Obama was a community organiser in Chicago before he won a seat to the US senate and later became the president. All of these men gave their time, resources and lives to the cause of their people which gave them the leadership title.

Is Sowore a genuine democrat? Does he see the presidency as his God-given right?

He lost an election and instead of him to go back to the drawing board and plan for the next election, he used people who are already suffering from the wickedness of the political elites as fodder, to propel himself to Aso Rock. He is not as empathetic to the suffering masses as he pretends to be, but rather exhibits egotism. He has shown the world that he’s not a democrat but an insurgent. Many of his supporters questioned why his human rights were infringed and these same people lambasted coup plotters for usurping the democratically elected government. These people by their conduct have shown they have no scruples. Have you considered the human rights of the President that won the mandate to serve for four years? Or is there any government in any part of the world that would allow a group of insurgents to take over the government? Is Sowore planning to be the Nigerian Juan Guaido? All bets are off until he’s released by the security agents. If he eventually becomes the president either through the highly unlikely ballot box or insurgency which is the only way he understood, he will still not be a leader but rather a wannabe leader like the likes of the Kabilas, Musevinis, Mugabes, IBBs, Abachas amongst other nincompoops who lack integrity.

Like every other challenge in life, leadership has its challenges and in the words of Jim Rohn “the challenge of leadership is to be strong, but not rude; be kind, but not weak; be bold, but not a bully; be thoughtful, but not lazy; be humble, but not timid; be proud, but not arrogant; have humour but without folly”.

If Sowore is a true democrat, now is the time for him to roll up his sleeves and go to every crevice of Nigeria educating the masses, particularly the youths who are presently suffering from African syndrome; a feeling of trust or affection by the oppressed towards their oppressors. He should endeavour to educate them about the benefits of democracy, politicians’ obligation to their constituents, citizens’ obligation to their communities and environment, the obligation to be a hard-working member of their communities and the evils of crime amongst other subjects.

Agboola Osabia Esq,

Legal practitioner