Sowore and Dasuki’s bails: Template for reforming Nigeria? -By Ayo Olukotun

“My government and I will abide by the rule of law in which none shall be above the law. We shall be subject to its dictates and none shall be so below it that we shall not be availed of its dictates”

– Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), cited in The PUNCH, Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

As the curtain falls on 2019, Nigeria remains a troubled giant that is unharnessed, uncollated, its political leaders often probing the boundaries of failed statehood. It is not on the world map of scheduled major happenings in 2020; events such as the hosting by Saudi Arabia of a summit of the G20 nations, Dubai’s global trade exhibition and expo, the increasing spread of electric cars and audacious space exploration of Mars.

Disturbing too is the oscillation of governance between full-blown dictatorial habits and the ways of reluctant semi democracy. That much became clear in the commendable, but overdelayed, Christmas Eve granting of bails to the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, and a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki. The two citizens have been in detention, one for four years, the other since August 3, 2019, with government ignoring various court rulings granting them bail. Matters came to a head the day after Sowore was released on December 4, but rearrested the very next day, in a sensational invasion of court proceedings by operatives of the DSS. The ugly drama of a televised fisticuff between Sowore’s supporters and armed officials of the DSS set a negative precedent, eliciting outpourings of outrage, nationally and internationally. Government stuck to its guns, stonewalling the growing distemper with the DSS and official information technocrats, failing to show the least remorse for an event that violated elementary canons of respect for the court and the rule of law.

After the release of Sowore and Dasuki, the question has been raised concerning why a defiant regime made a turnaround to suddenly order a probe, and subsequently released the two men. That question subsumes the bigger question of under what conditions and circumstances will reform take place in Nigeria, in the face of opposition on the part of the high and mighty. The problem here is illustrated in the quote, which sets down Buhari promising solemnly to uphold the rule of law, while in practice, at least in the cases of several detained persons, observing it in the breach. Obviously, it is the combined civil activism of three groups namely; dissenting regime officials, civil society led by progressive media outlets, notably The PUNCH, and pressure from the international community, that got government to do what it should have much earlier.

My reason for highlighting this network of social forces is that their combination and exertion provide a template that must be repeatedly drawn upon anytime we come to this kind of a crossroads where government is unwilling or reluctant, for whatever reasons, to abide by the rule of law or simply do what is right or edifying.

Let me begin the narrative proper, from the role of noble insiders in government, becoming advocates for what is right, decent and just. Recall that in a previous dispensation of our national life, Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, had reported in his prison notebook, “The Man Died”, that Chief Obafemi Awolowo, at the time de facto prime minister in the then Federal Executive Council, admonished General Yakubu Gowon, then Head of State, in the following words, “If that young man (Soyinka) dies in prison, I cannot guarantee peace in the West”. Although this was a military regime which had assumed emergency powers, Gowon had the good sense to hearken to counsel and to set Soyinka free, not minding opposition by security institutions of that day. This columnist has often regretted the not so golden silence of highly placed politicians who have the ears of Buhari. So, characteristically, several political leaders saw no evil and heard no evil as far as the Sowore or Dasuki saga was concerned. This time round, several of them in government, including the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay (SAN), Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and Mr Tony Momoh, a long standing political associate of Buhari, wasted no time in condemning the anomaly of an invasion of court proceedings by security operatives, and disobedience of court orders. In a political culture, filled with automatic nods of “Yes men” in the corridors of power, the polite but firm opposition of those leaders is remarkable.

No less important is the role played by civil society organisations, Prof. Soyinka, Femi Falana, some media organisations among others. In this respect, The PUNCH editorials of December 11 and 23 constitute high points in the rejection of impunity as a way of life. Interestingly, while the clamour lasted, some newspapers saw in the conversation an opportunity to curry favour from government, by denouncing The PUNCH, over its forthright position. How sad a letdown!

To be reckoned too is the consistent voice of the international community represented by the European Union, The State Department of the United States, Amnesty International and others. Interesting in this regard is a letter written to the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), by six lawmakers drawn from both houses of Congress in the United States. The letter reads in part, “Mr Attorney General, we request that you take immediate steps to ensure the safety of Mr Sowore while he’s held in government custody; work to facilitate a speedy and fair resolution to the current circumstances of his re-detention.”

To be sure, this columnist does not always support positions taken by other countries regarding Nigerian affairs; however, on this occasion, the emphatic position taken by the American legislators tapped into a broad stream of popular opinion within Nigeria, fatigued by the consistent disobedience of court rulings by the regime and the show of power. The point, therefore, is that the tripartite alliance of critical officialdom, civil society and the international community, exerted itself consistently, causing the regime to turn a listening ear to frantic pleas for the rule of law to be upheld.

The protests and criticisms would have been unnecessary, had the decisions of the courts been obeyed. It was the failure to do the right thing at the right time that brought these agitations into focus. In the struggle to deepen Nigerian democracy, which had refused to grow beyond its baby milk status, patriotic citizens must be alert to provide a counternarrative to authoritarian ways and the denial of democratic norms. Undoubtedly, that alliance can also work when government is creatively engaged in democratic and developmental work, which is to the benefit of the majority of Nigerians.

Examples of these are the anti-corruption reform and the proposed, but yet to be implemented electoral reform. What is important is to provide a buffer against the mindset that whatever government does is unquestionable, unimpeachable and beyond reproach. In the absence of countervailing institutions which provide oversight to the actions of government, reform-minded citizens would have to leave their comfort zones in order to make a point or two about governmental conduct that runs against the grain. That is the only way to grow and to severe this tottering democracy.