Sowore’s Revolution: The Man In The Arena -By Bayo Adeyinka

One may not agree with him on everything but there is one thing most people will agree with: Omoyele Sowore wants things to get better in Nigeria. He is very passionate about this and goes about it the best way he knows. He called me twice during the election period and there is no denying his passion. He is a man of his convictions. I respect him even more because he has several better alternatives that will give him even greater comfort and convenience but he chose otherwise.

I may have some queries bothering on strategy but definitely never about his ultimate goal. Right from his undergraduate days, his Sahara Reporters foray, his Presidential bid and now his proposed revolution, Sowore has been more of a doer than a talker. Our nation needs more doers rather than talkers. Unfortunately, most of the people criticising him are mere talkers rather than doers. They won’t do but then, they will criticize those who make modest efforts.

It’s tough to try to do anything in Nigeria especially when you try to fight for the masses. They will doubt your actual intent and read several meanings to your actions. They will only acknowledge you when your efforts seem to produce results. Those you’re trying to set free are in love with their shackles. Nigerians love their oppressors. Consequently, anyone willing to pick the gauntlet should have the courage of their convictions and be willing to stand alone.

According to Theodore Roosevelt, “It is not the critic who counts. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena; whose face is marred by the dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly, who, at worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly; so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who know neither victory or defeat”. One thing I know: posterity will be kind to Omoyele Sowore.