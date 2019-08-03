Connect with us

Forgotten Dairies

Sowore’s Revolution: The Man In The Arena -By Bayo Adeyinka

It’s tough to try to do anything in Nigeria especially when you try to fight for the masses. They will doubt your actual intent and read several meanings to your actions. They will only acknowledge you when your efforts seem to produce results.

Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

1 hour ago

on

FB IMG 1564863600164

One may not agree with him on everything but there is one thing most people will agree with: Omoyele Sowore wants things to get better in Nigeria. He is very passionate about this and goes about it the best way he knows. He called me twice during the election period and there is no denying his passion. He is a man of his convictions. I respect him even more because he has several better alternatives that will give him even greater comfort and convenience but he chose otherwise.

I may have some queries bothering on strategy but definitely never about his ultimate goal. Right from his undergraduate days, his Sahara Reporters foray, his Presidential bid and now his proposed revolution, Sowore has been more of a doer than a talker. Our nation needs more doers rather than talkers. Unfortunately, most of the people criticising him are mere talkers rather than doers. They won’t do but then, they will criticize those who make modest efforts.

It’s tough to try to do anything in Nigeria especially when you try to fight for the masses. They will doubt your actual intent and read several meanings to your actions. They will only acknowledge you when your efforts seem to produce results. Those you’re trying to set free are in love with their shackles. Nigerians love their oppressors. Consequently, anyone willing to pick the gauntlet should have the courage of their convictions and be willing to stand alone.

According to Theodore Roosevelt, “It is not the critic who counts. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena; whose face is marred by the dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly, who, at worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly; so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who know neither victory or defeat”. One thing I know: posterity will be kind to Omoyele Sowore.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join Conversation

Sowore’s Revolution: The Man In The Arena -By Bayo Adeyinka opinionnigeria.com/s… pic.twitter.com/1EOS…

About an hour ago from OpinionNigeria's Twitter via WordPress.com

Facebook

Trending Articles

Amnesty International Amnesty International
Global Issues11 hours ago

Time up for Amnesty International in Nigeria -By Karen Goulding

My position is a piece of advice that must be taken seriously by the promoters of Amnesty International. Nigeria is...
passports Nigeria US passports Nigeria US
Global Issues1 day ago

Still on the US visa ban on some Nigerian politicians -By Eddie Onyeka

Therefore, the undermining of democratic processes in Nigeria through election rigging, vote-buying, voter intimidation, violence, thuggery, banditry, extrajudicial killings, abuse...
Cameroons main opposition leader Maurice Kamto who is widely believed to have won the 2018 presidential polls was arrested in February and remains imprisoned 1 Cameroons main opposition leader Maurice Kamto who is widely believed to have won the 2018 presidential polls was arrested in February and remains imprisoned 1
Global Issues2 days ago

The Many Fault Lines of Cameroon -By Yuhniwo Ngenge

In 2017, journalists from Vision4 Television, who lead the racist attacks on Bamilekes throughout the election season, also targeted Anglophones,...
J.Ezike J.Ezike
Global Issues2 days ago

The “important Nigerians” and the myth of a living Nigerian president -By J. Ezike

This is the 21st century which has brought to the fore an evolution of information and yet, in the abundance...
Uzoma Chukwuocha Uzoma Chukwuocha
Global Issues3 days ago

A Woman Like Me -By Uzoma Chukwuocha

The burden of life gets heavier as you get older, and as a woman, I can boldly say it gets...
%d bloggers like this: