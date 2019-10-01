Special Independence Gift -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

Dear Nigerians this is my gift, word to my green flag as we celebrate Independence,

Dear Azikwe, Awolowo and Ahmadu Bello, pardon me, I was born after 1960, so I looked out for a perfect gift to celebrate independence, if I dropped money, the set of leaders now will embezzled my 20 naira, so I decided to write a letter to 200 million people.

In developed nation they kill their brothers for the murder and bloody crimes they committed; Why do we kill ours because he was not a believer, a Buharist? Are we not human or just belong to certain race, religion, sect, ideology or tribe? Are we a free man or just trapped in the self-created, six feet coffin of pseudo-pride? I know not either you are righteous person or I am truthful, I just know we are celebrating our 59th independence day on october 1 in the midst of self-imposed bloodshed, corrupt leadership, on-sale dignity, mocking poverty and dying morality, I still think many a times, what are we celebrating?

Freedom is non-negotiable I do decree,

however, at what price and when is freedom, no longer free I ask this question because I am sure that we all agree, our country has become so corrupt and full of anarchy and our ruling politicians are causing chaos and unrelenting strife expecting us to march to the beat of their drums and noisy fife as they continue to abuse our trust, our taxes, embezzlement is rife!

History will not forget our zeros past that refused to be an hero of change, miseries of our right to a normal self-respecting life now every citizen have no rights and continually live with anxiety and also in fear, our security system is failing. I believe karma will sound in the family of the oppressors. I believe.

Our constitution and other human rights that we hold so dear are under threat by the ruling party who would like it to disappear.

Today citizens finds it hard to stomach the deterioration of so many things,our leaders believe that we are their pawns and they are the kings. Then an immoral, unethical, dishonest leader expects us to jump when he sings CHANGE and this is the reason that all creed and colors are looking abroad to spread their wings.

Our leaders must realize that Judicial pendency or circumventing of the law for self-enrichment is not the key, if we want our country to be prosperous and to be revered internationally.

A leader’s job is not to dictate, but rather to be respected, admired and be a trustee, of the land we love, with so much potential, a land which should be freer than free. Its still a long way to fulfilling our destiny!