Stamp Duties On POS Transactions, Who Bears The Burden? -By Vincent Nwani

The Federal Government recently mandated the Central Bank of Nigeria to strictly implement Merchant Service Charge which would impose more charges on all point of sale transactions.

To this end, the CBN issued a circular to banks and other stakeholders titled, ‘Review of Process for Merchants Collections on Electronic Transactions.’ Accordingly, the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System issued a circular titled, ‘Returns on Stamp Duty Collection for Merchant Transactions.’ Both bodies are working closely in setting remittance processes that ensure the collection of stamp duty charge for PoS.

The new policy covers every transaction that occurs on PoS platform, rather than previous regime where charges are allied on aggregate transactions. Thus, for every PoS transaction of a N1, 000 or more, a stamp duty of N50 will be collected.

It is instructive that Nigerians are aware that this directive has gone out, they must be aware that it does not change the prices of goods and services they seek to buy but they will have to pay extra N50 if they use the POS machine as a means of settlement.

For example, the directive does not change the price of fuel. However, if anyone chooses to pay with PoS and what the person is purchasing for a thousand naira or more, he or she will pay stamp duty fee of N50 for each purchase respectively. For the oil and gas retail business, customers are going to bear the burden of paying N50 per transaction any time they choose to pay with PoS for transaction value of N1, 000 or more.

Assuming you purchase 10 litres of petrol at the prevailing rate of N145, the total cost is N1, 450. But with this new policy, if you are to pay the N1, 450 using PoS, you will be incurring an additional cost of N50, taking your total cost to N1, 500.

The downside of this directive is that customers may see it as an increase in the pump prices of fuel or any other goods and services. Therefore, there is an urgent need to educate consumers and make it clear that this is a government instruction enforced by the CBN. It is not an increase in price of fuel or any other goods/services. It is also important to emphasis that people can pay in cash and avoid the PoS stamp duty surcharge.

The new circular is basically a tax on the volume of transactions and could rake in billions in stamp duty charge for the government. Moreover, the banking public are seem to be agitated by the increasing spate of charges on bank-related transactions such as Stamp Duty of N50 on all account owner initiated debit and PoS transactions, current account maintenance fee of N1 per N1, 000 of all account holder initiated debits and a charge of N65 per transaction on remote-on-us Automated Teller Machines cash withdrawals and transfer charges on online and other payment platforms.

The implementation of these charges in Nigeria is capable of weakening the financial inclusion drive and financial development goal as a whole especially within the environmental sphere of business activities which point to enormous size of informal market. It is also noted that the stamp duty charge is an anti-financial inclusion policy as it is capable of discouraging small businesses and the very poor from coming into the banking space. We suggest that CIBN should make presentation to the authorities for certain set of businesses, accounts and payment platforms such as the PoS to be exempted from the stamp duty charges.

Last Month, the Central Bank of Nigeria approved additional charges for cash deposits and withdrawals above N500, 000 for individual accounts and N3million for corporate accounts. The CBN explained that the new charges on cash-based transactions are aimed at reducing the amount of physical cash circulating in the economy while encouraging more electronic-based transactions (payments for goods, services, transfers).

If we are discouraging cash-based transactions, and at the same time imposing multiple charges to electronic based transactions, we may be running the risk of policy inconsistency capable of aggravating the already tensed ease of doing business environment in the country.

