Suicide; A Worrisome Trend…An Analysis Of The Recent Occurrence Of Suicide In Nigeria In The Past Few Month -By Elijah O. Akoji

Nigeria is said to be a highly volatile country where hardships are a part of the everyday life. A significant number of Nigerians is said according to report, to be living below the minimum wage. Sadly, while hardship lead to depression, other subtle undiagnosed like chemical imbalance are also vehicle for depression. In any case, it all comes down to a lack of awareness. Ignorance to the perils of depression might be a cause for lack of attention. If one don’t know what depression is, and that one need help to treat or manage it, one then see suicide as the their only option.

Depression is a top risk factor, Bipolar disorder and schizophrenia are also said to be top risk factors. In an article by Luke Onyekakeyah he stated that “Nigeria have identified the five (5) leading causes of death to include sickness 26%, poverty 24%, motor acccident16%, malnutrition 7%, and natural death 6%. Poverty and malnutrition according to Luke go and in hand and so should be lumped together to make 31% in other word, going by this poll conducted by NOIPolls Limited, Luke further explained that poverty in all its ramification is the leading cause of death in Nigeria”.

In recent time, there has been an increase at the rate at which people take their lives and this suicidal act is gradually becoming a trending event making the headlines on most national dailies however this act as explained by Luke is some kind of frustration leading to depression.

On the Monday 21st May 21, 2019 Uzakah Timi Ebiweni, a 300 level medical student of the Niger Delta University (NDU) as reported by Sahara Reporters committed suicide in Bayelsa State. This happened after Uzakah haven failed his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) examination which was sat for by 169 student and about 50 students, out of the 169 who sat for the exam, failed the examination.

Chukwuemeka Akachi, a 400-level student of the Department of English and Literary Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN) also committed suicide the act which he had attempted twice, but could not survive the last, report however could not possibly state the cause of his action.

Chidike Oyeka, a 25-year-old graduate of Madonna University, who haven returned to his parents’ home in the Aguda area of Lagos State after the compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps programme, was said to have stabbed himself as a result of depression and frustration.

49-year-old Abolarinwa Olaoye, a civil servant, also in November 2018, hanged himself within the Ekiti State Secretariat in Ado Ekiti. Abolarinwa Olaoye who was a night guard at the Ekiti State Scholarship Board, was found dangling with a clothing material tied to the railing of a building at the state Ministry of Education which is an indication he hunged himself, and report according to Punch, state that he lamented about his financial problems and could not get any help.

Seun Omogaji, popularly known as DJ XGee a Lagos-based disc jockey also took his own life in suicide, according to report on the media, there was no stated reason in his suicide note he posted on his IG page.

Tolulope Abodunrin, a graduate of Accounting from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, also committed suicide November 21, 2018 as a result of depression.

On May 14, 2019, a gospel artiste formerly with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Michael Arowosaiye, committed suicide by strangling himself with his belt in his home at Sunnyvale Estate, Lokogoma District, Abuja. It was learnt that the deceased was allegedly depressed over undisclosed personal issues.

Adigun Emmanuel, a 27-year-old final year student of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Ilorin, also committed suicide by ingesting a bottle of Sniper after he failed his final year project for the third time.

Hikmat Gbadamosi, a 100-level student of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and haven showed several signs of depression and made a choice of isolation away from friends, she committed suicide by taken a sniper out of depression.

A lecturer at the Department of Crop Production, College of Agriculture, Kwara State University, Malete, Dr. Solomon Osunlola, also took his own life after his request to be made a full-time lecturer was declined. Osunlola was said to have fallen into depression after which he took his life.

Kolapo Olowoporoku, a student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, also took his life after repeatedly failing some courses. Olowoporoku was said to be an ‘extra year’ Computer Science student who ought to have graduated two sessions ago but was delayed as a result of two outstanding courses. Olowoporoku, swallowed a poisonous substance, which led to his death as a result of depression.

Also on May 13, 2019, a final year student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Chukwuemeka Akachi, committed suicide after stating the reason for his action in a poem he posted on Facebook. Akachi was said to have battled dementia for over two months and survived a previous suicide attempt.

A 300 level student of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Aisha Omolola, also committed suicide in her apartment at the Samaru area of Zaria on December 26, 2018, after informing friends of her depression. Omolola drank a bottle of insecticide on December 26, 2018, leaving a note where she stated the reason for her action. In her suicide note, the deceased blamed her parents for her action, saying they made life a hell for her.

In May 7, 2019, a 20-year-old senior secondary school student, Moji Agboola, died in Omu-Aran, Kwara, after taking poison. She confessed to have taken the poison by herself due to poor grades before giving up the ghost at the hospital.

A 100-level student of the Kogi State University, Ayingba, Miss Rebecca Michael, in April 2019 committed suicide after her boyfriend who is reported to be a prominent musical DJ reportedly broke up with her.

Suicide might have been chosen has the best alternative for the victims haven considered and reflected on several other alternative, but the choice of taken ones life is morally, religiously and humanly bad, not to talk about the condemnation thereafter. Suicide is an expression of lack of lack of confidence in accepting the fact that has human, things don’t work out equally for us, some easy while some difficult and frustrating, but killing of self as a result of this challenges don’t just deprive the victim the opportunity of the life thereafter as believed by the different religion that we practice as people of Nigeria, it also put the family, friends and neighbors in a long time emotion discomfort.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, 7,097,815 Nigerians suffered from one of the most ignored and misunderstood forms of mental disorder in the country – depression. This figure according to world health organization was 3.9% of the country’s population thereby making Nigeria the most depressed country in Africa.

Beside, Nigeria is said to be among the countries without a national suicide prevention strategy, this is an idea we must embrace and appreciate to reducing the access to the means of suicide. The media role however, can be significant in this effort being reporters of the event. The call on the legislators to come up with a plan that will help if not stop, but reduce the trend from continuous spread.

There are better way out of what ever kind of psychological state one find himself, but to better do this, friends, family, relatives and pastors and Imams, we must be sensitive to the fact that we need to show some care of concern towards how people around us are faring, sensitivity in talking to ourselves, in doing this we tend to help so many people come out of what ever state of discomfort they might have found themselves at that point in time. However, there are rare situation where some might be under a mental state, this is also a psychological condition that needs the attention of a psychiatrist, for every situation we find ourselves as human, and there is always a solution that can help us savage it. Look for it, use it and believe it’s just for awhile.

Elijah O. Akoji is currently an M.sc student in the department of mass communication, A social commentator and a media analyst.