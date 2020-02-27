Supreme Court the finality of the final: Adams Oshiomhole ought to be prosecuted -By Tife Owolabi

Many people had seen it coming that the Supreme Court Judgement of February 13th , 2020 that sacked David Lyon and Degi Biobarakumo as elected governor and deputy governor of Bayelsa state is irreversible exempt for the All Progressive congress, APC and it co travelers who acted as a condemned dog that won’t listen to the call of its owner until it has gone astray and led into perdition.



The vociferous Chairman Party, Adams Oshiomhole has assumed the position of a demigod and challenged the Supreme court verdict that no one can be sworn in as the governor of Bayelsa state given his shallow and drivel comments as he ranted like a lose dog bitten by a bug that any attempt to swear in the Peoples Democratic Party candidates , Senator Douye Diri and Deputy Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo will meet a stiff resistance but that was rebuffed because the finality of the law is not with the diminutive Oshiomhole who thought he still a unionist who always bulldoze his way into acceptance.



February 14,2020, the electoral umpire , Independent Electoral Commission,INEC acted in-accordance of the Supreme Court pronouncements and handed out the certificates of return to the duo of Senators Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo as duly elected governor and deputy respectively.



Oshiomhole uncouth comments had angered irate youths who resorted to self-help took to the streets of Yenagoa Bayelsa state in violence protests and also at the Justice Mary Odili residence in Abuja demanding a reversal on the judgement of the highest court of land.



In its wake several properties and houses were destroyed and among those places affected were; Steve Azaiki Library,Douye Diri home ( Governor elect) Ex Governor Seriake Dickson home and Radio Bayelsa station PDP state secretariat , along Imgbi and Azikoro roads respectively.

While the uprisings lasted Police authorities in the state imposed a dusk to dawn curfew to restore sanity .



State Police commissioner, Uche Anozie said the dusk to dawn will last for 3 days and It is from 8pm- 6am daily which was later reviewed and extended for more days and period changed from 10pm to 6am .

February 26,2020, The Supreme Court dismissed an application brought before it to review of the judgment which sacked the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state, David Lyon and his deputy, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.



Justice Amina Augie said the application lacks merit, adding that the decisions of the court are final.



She added that the applicants failed to point out errors, stating that the judgment is final for all ages.



The apex court judge said the judgment is final in the ‘real sense’ and no court on earth can review the judgment putting an end to Adams Oshiomhole tantrums and attempt to intimidate the justices of the Supreme Court to rule in his favor.

Adams Oshiomole had acted in haste and childish in his utterance challenging a court judgment as invalid and a Supreme Court judgement for that matter. His comments triggered violence and he should be held responsible for the violence protests in Bayelsa state and destruction recorded. The PDP lawyers should have seek the court order to fine him and not the lawyers who were ask to pay 10 million Naira in favour of governor Douye Diri, his deputy, Lawrence Ewhruojakpo and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.



Mr Oshiomole is a purveyor of violence and he shouldn’t be walking freely,the Police ought to have invited him and charge him for inciting violence and causing public disorder so as to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to toll the same line of self -help.

Tife Owolabi, +2348064698045, Journalist, Niger Delta, @tifeowolabi, facebook.com/Tife Owolabi ” if it bleeds it leads”…



