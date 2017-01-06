Tackling Corruption Among Federal Lawmakers -By Ibironke Oluwatobi

The affairs of the National Assembly have formed a major part of national discourse in recent times. These discussions bother on the level of corruption among lawmakers, the need for constitutional amendment, running cost of the house, legislative-executive relationship, quality of debate in the house, the policies that are made therefrom and the impact of these policies on the life of an average Nigerian.

To many Nigerians, the National Assembly has failed in her role of law-making and oversight function. The most pronounced of the accusations against the lawmakers is corruption. In 2016, one of the most discussed political topics in Nigeria was the case of budget padding in the NASS. Former Chairman of the House of Representatives Appropriation Committee, Senator Abdulmumin Jibrin, dropped a lightning-bolt on the “institutional corruption” in the National Assembly. He broke the omerta code in the house to make public allegations against principal officers of the House of Representatives. At the centre of Senator Jibrin’s revelation is the “bazaar of corrupt insertions into the 2016 budget”. This gives credence to the corrupt practices going on in the Assembly of lawmakers.

It is unfortunate. The consequence of this legislative corruption is that it erodes citizens’ confidence in the institution. For Nigerians, there is a continuous decline in their confidence in democratic institutions – executive, legislature and judiciary. But the legislature has been worse off to the extent that citizens are more often suspicious of moves by the lawmakers. In the words of John Kerry, US Secretary of State, “there is nothing more demoralizing, more disempowering to a citizen than the belief that the system is rigged against them, that the system is designed to fail them, and that people in positions of power, to use a diplomatic term, are ‘crooks’”. This aptly describes the attitude of Nigerians towards the legislative arm of government. Legislative corruption threatens the very essence of democracy, as democracy is defaced where there is negative correlation between citizens’ perception and expectation and, legislative practices.

The anti-corruption war in the country has spread to different sectors of the country except the NASS. It appears that the anti-corruption battle is contained outside the Assembly. The tactics of the Federal lawmakers are: use legislative power to weave for themselves, a protective coat and enfeebling the anti-corruption blade to avoid being cut. The 8th assembly continues to falter at making convincing attempts to tackle corrupt practices especially amongst its members rather; the NASS has chosen a defensive approach. For instance, the federal lawmakers moved to amend the Code of Conduct Bureau and the Code of Conduct Act just when the Senate President was been prosecuted at the Code of Conduct Tribunal. The synchronism of the two events raises suspicion. Although the lawmakers denounced any undertone of group interest in the amendment, the timing however subjects the action of the lawmakers to skepticism.

The 8th Assembly appears to have inherited the culture of tolerance for corruption. It has endured scandals in the form of immoderate budget padding, false asset declaration, money laundering, fraud and other corruption charges against its members. The anti-corruption organ of the legislature is almost non-existent and where it is exercised, it is politicized to the extent that it becomes ineffective like in the case of false asset declaration and money laundering against the Senate President, Bukola Saraki. The case continues to linger in court and has now become tied to unfolding political events. The case of Senator Saraki has been reportedly linked with the politics surrounding the EFCC chairmanship seat. It is believed that the Senate President is required to frustrate Ibrahim Magu’s aspiration to the EFCC Chairmanship seat to have his false asset declaration case buried. Indeed, it is the dots are beginning to link up, Senator Saraki’s case has been swept aside, they say it is still in court but we longer hear about it, and the House of Senate under the leadership of Senator Saraki has rejected to confirm Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman. It shows that there is so much politicking and little governance in play. The way Senator Saraki’s case is being handled only goes to imply that the law does not disapprove of corruption if the case can be steered away from court.

If as claimed, the national assembly demands high degree of integrity from its members, the lawmakers would follow through on investigations, reach revealing conclusions and depending on the findings, either affirm the integrity of the investigated or expose the lack of it. This is the basis for accountability and accountability is the pure spirit of representation. Democracy is widely embraced because of its representative nature, representative in the sense that public office holders represent the public and not themselves. Regrettably, our democracy has lost its climactic element and self-interest is prioritized even amongst the makers of our laws. This is why corruption has painted the wall of the house.

The NASS has a lot to do in reaffirming its integrity and gaining the confidence of those it should be representing. The ‘mood’ in the house seems to be the usual, cultic arrangement, where fraud and corruption cases are swept away; where allegations fly and probe committees catch nothing. The nimby attitude of the legislature towards anti-corruption has only helped the anti-corruption charge to lopsidedness and ineffectiveness. Vigorous anti-corruption legislation across board is important in winning the anti-corruption battle. This of course should start from inside the NASS itself. The existing punitive measure against erring senators has proven to be ineffective in curing the house of corrupt practices, stricter legislation is necessary, especially to limit impunity and increase transparency.

Conclusively, legislative corruption threatens the hygiene of the rule of law itself. The NASS cannot foster corrupt practices or perhaps accommodate corrupt lawmakers and expect to make effective policies and laws. The NASS and Nigeria as a whole, cannot afford to experience another assembly where corruption cases are swept asides. It is only dutiful for the lawmakers to take effective and honest-to-goodness legislative actions towards combating corruption especially in the NASS and ultimately reaffirm the integrity of the NASS.

