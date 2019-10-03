Forgotten Dairies
Take me to Bourdillon in Lagos -By James Sunday
Take me to Bourdillon in Lagos
To that cathedral
Where sits and no-one else
The lion of Bourdillon
To the liege maker
Whose calligraphy
Seals the fate of a dreamer
A progeny now forsworn
The king of Babylon
A tale i was told
But that of Bourdillon
My eyes behold
Now, this new Tsar
Who heads the jungle
Like from creation
He says the word
This is your governor
And it came to pass
With his kinsmen
The on-looking bystanders
In the lurch
Wandering
Without a choice
And sleep-walked to the ballot
But alas! Let the rajah of Bourdillon
Like that of Babylon
Who cogitates that he stands towering
Take heed lest he falls
We have caught the cacophonies
Like the blues it plays
We have read the handwritings on the wall
Like on Belshazzar’s feast
James a Journalist and development worker writes from Kaduna
