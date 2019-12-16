Political Issues
Takeover Of Sowore’s Case By Attorney-General Of Federation: Our Reaction -By Femi Falana
It is not a takeover because it was the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abukabar Malami (SAN), that filed Omoyele Sowore’s case and farmed it out to Dr Hassan Liman (San). But in view of the violent invasion of the court by armed operatives of the SSS, the AGF has decided to sack the prosecution team and have the case prosecuted by the DPP.
Having been advised that Sowore cannot be convicted on the basis of the proof of evidence filed in court, the SSS has refused to make the statements of the prosecution witnesses available to the defendants as ordered by the trial court. Hence, hearing in the case has been adjourned to February 20, 2020 at the instance of the prosecution.
Convinced that the pending case would collapse like a pack of cards, the SSS is currently fishing for evidence to nail Sowore. In spite of the directive of the AGF to take over the case, the SSS subjected Sowore to a four-hour interrogation on Thursday.
The entire interrogation pertained to Sowore’s alleged links with the proscribed Boko Haram sect, IPOB and IMN, which he vehemently denied. At Sowore’s instance, a member of the legal defence team, Mr Abubakar Marshal, witnessed the marathon interrogation. The plan of the SSS is to charge Sowore with terrorism in line with the unsubstituted allegations of presidential media aides.
In view of the foregoing, we urge the AGF to file a nolle prosequi motion without any further delay to end the macabre dance, which has exposed the country to avoidable embarrassment.
