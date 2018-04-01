Thabo Mbeki And His Disjointed Logic -By J. Ezike

It is important I approach this article in linear fashion, or I’ll wind up yelling at the computer and wrecking the keyboard.

“The fact that you have the Igbo people who live together with the Yoruba, the Hausa and Fulani does not suggest that because they have different identities therefore they must establish different territorial things called states…”

So begins Thabo Mbeki’s disjointed logic. I shall take this moment to point out that Mbeki’s thoughts and clamor for an unbreakable, indivisible “One Nigeria” is simply a dance of connivance with the Northern Nigeria and Britain to preserve and to uphold the status quo, the prevalent selfish pursuits which they obviously deem beneficial and in their collective interests.

Let me quickly add this: Mbeki’s conspiratorial speech against the pursuit of justice is obnoxious to an extreme, utterly shameless and nauseating.

What I despised most about the speech was its dubious intent to rape the minds of Africans, its shady attempt to discard the prospect of Biafran independence referendum, to silent the voices of reason and to abort the “long walk to freedom” – a walk which proves to be progressive on daily basis.

It is this overly disjointed logic of “Peace above Justice” that completely deformed Nigeria and damaged its existence as a country. It is this misplacement of priority on rehabilitation, reconstruction and reintegration that should have been implemented since the dawn of January 15, 1970, the day Biafra ceded to the genocidal alliance of Britain, Nigeria and Egypt, that has reawakened the tumultuous crisis and sentiments that led to the 1966 pogroms – a precursor to the genocidal war of 1967.

I suspect that Mbeki isn’t well versed with Nigeria’s past and current political, economic and social condition and thus, have spewed his convictions out of ignorance. If not, he would have known that since the end of the Nigeria-Biafra war, there have been a long gap between Nigeria’s promises to the Igbo people of Biafra and the performance of the mandate as proposed by Hausa-Fulani and the rest of Nigeria. In order words, the same political sentiments that culminated to the pogrom and the civil war still lives.

I expect that a man of Mbeki’s caliber and status would know better than an average school boy that putting the cart before the horse is the mark of an imbecile, a blatant show of idiocy. Those who seek order in Nigeria must know that there can be no Peace without Justice. Peace can only be obtainable in Nigeria when Biafrans have obtained Justice for all the persecutions they’ve suffered since 1966. And that “Justice” will be made whole when a referendum date is fixed in the Eastern region of Nigeria.

Biafrans, through the arm of law will decide if they wish to continue with the union coined Nigeria. This is the 21st century and a lot has changed. In this era, Biafrans will determine their political future through ballots not bullets. Through votes not war.

If Mbeki wishes to be sympathetic to the plights of Biafrans, if he values the virtue of truth, if he understands the meaning of democracy, if he cherishes the ideology of political freedom, then he should lend his voice to the people’s will. He should advise the Islamic Fulani government of Nigeria and Britain to allow a referendum hold in the country of misery, pain, persecution, backwardness, war, anarchy, poverty, suffering and starvation. He should call for the toppling of the offensively military laws of 1999 that legalizes the slave status of Non-Fulanis in Nigeria. Mbeki should quit strumming the violin of mass control. Biafrans are surely not dancing to his tune!

Too many people like Mbeki and his stooges have chosen to equate referendum with war. But let it sink into their collective consciousness that Nigeria is deeply divided in all ramifications. The union is malformed and unworkable. It is and has always been the creative project of the slave master and not God.

To be brutally frank, Mbeki’s solemn prayer for an unbreakable, indivisible “One Nigeria” is gravely ironic and deeply hypocritical in the sense that he was one of the major activists during the apartheid. He was famous for turning the international media against the Boers. He was a member of the ANC Youth League and was actively engaged in the politics of freedom. Mbeki should know that the same cause that he, Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela fought for is what Nnamdi Kanu and the Biafran youths are today fighting for.

Mbeki should know that his calculated speech goes against the views, beliefs and ideologies of 70 million Biafrans both home and in the Diaspora. If he is speaking from his stomach, then I suggest he purges himself of this shame by retracting his statement.

Few days ago I published a personal letter to the Queen of England, and I will tell Mbeki the same thing I had told the Queen.

“The sheer wickedness in Nigeria by the leaders against the people of Biafra is immoral and condemnable. You can help stop the suffering of humanity – Biafra is part of that humanity…”

Mbeki can either choose to be on the side of humanity or against it.

Related

Comments

comments