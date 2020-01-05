Thanksgiving in a Flawed System -By Kehinde Oluwatosin Babatunde

Every December and first Sundays Nigerians gather around religious houses and are lengthily sermonized on the imperative of thanksgiving and gratitude to God. The teaching often take the form of comparative degrees between your life and those perceived to be worse off. Ironically as fanatically pushed this concept of gratitude is among Nigerians, I found out that we actually operate a social system that is hostile to gratitude and allows you to murmur because it demonizes what you have and classify it as inferior.

For instance the Nigerian system will make you to murmur about being a Higher National Diploma (HND) graduate rather than being grateful for going to school at all, it makes you murmur for graduating with a second class lower (2.2) rather than be grateful for attending a University, it disparages the fact that God made you see a new year because the society tells you there is nothing in seeing a new year if you do not have a car, it makes you rather murmur because you are unmarried rather than be grateful for being alive, the system disparages your 9-5 hustle because it doesn’t make you look like an Instagram wannabe, it demonizes your getting pregnant outside wedlock and also demonizes your not getting pregnant at all in the marriage rather than be grateful for the child and the matrimony respectively. We have built a society of unrepentant ingrates and entitled toddlers because we have globalised the metrics of success hence if he’s not in the metric he’s not successful.

A society whose citizens eternally search for elixirs to live in utopia as that’s the only way to give the impression of greatness to a waiting public jury is a flawed society! How we still push the concept of thanksgiving with this skewed mental space is my only confusion.

E-mail: [email protected]