That Fire from Buhari’s Kitchen -By Yemi Adebowale

Whenever First Lady Aisha Buhari fires her usual salvo, for me, what resonates is the failure of leadership at the top. The man at the top is clearly not leading members of the kitchen cabinet aright; this is why the kitchen is persistently on fire. Only burnt meals will come out of such kitchens. This is precisely what we are getting in this hapless country. The burnt food coming out of this kitchen to Nigerians is not edible.

Aisha’s latest bombardment accused the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media, Garba Shehu of making a mess of communication from the presidential villa, meddling in the affairs of her family and messing up her marriage. In a statement she personally signed, she accused Shehu of handing himself to the cabal that runs Nigeria and “presented himself to these people as a willing tool and executioner of their antics, from the corridors of power even to the level of interfering with the family affairs of the President. This should not be so.”

Aisha’s struggle is a just one. Those we did not elect are obviously running Nigeria. They are ostensibly making appointments and smiling to the banks. The man voted for is standing aloof. This is why there is so much commotion in Buhari’s kitchen. This is what Aisha is waging war against and I stand by her in this struggle.

It is also for this reason that I am not a fan of Mamman Daura, the man they call power behind the throne. Daura has one of his sons and his son-in-law as aides of the President. One of his daughters (Fatima) dragged Aisha in the mud over the movement to “House 8”. The video of the “fight” circulated by Fatima was mischievous. The interview she further granted was ludicrous. Call Mamman Daura the head of the cabal running Nigeria and you would be right. He has his men all over the Presidency. If this cabal is not extinguished, this country will not make progress. This is the truth that must be told.