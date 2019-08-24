National Issues
That IPOB Humilation of Ndigbo In Germany -By Majeed Dahiru
The grouse of IPOB against Ekweremadu is his unalloyed loyalty to the Nigerian state, without any iota of succumbing to a poorly thought-through Biafran separatist agenda. As far as these IPOB extremists are concerned, you cannot be Igbo and Nigerian at the same time.
The period between 2015 and 2019 can perhaps be said to be the most difficult in the political life of Nigerians of South-East origin since the return of the country to democracy in 1999. Having invested enormous emotional, financial, moral and political capital in the candidacy of former President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 presidential election, which was won by All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Muhammadu Buhari, the South-East geo-political zone of Nigeria was to face severe political repercussions for this.
In practical terms, President Buhari’s doctrine of 97 per cent and five per cent of votes given to him in the 2015 presidential election by respective sections of the country, as a direct proportion of the patronage to be received by these voting areas, meant the South-East zone was left with the short end of the patronage stick. In Nigeria’s murky politics of ethno-geographic and religious identity, Nigerians of the South-East origin, who mostly identify as ethnic Igbos, were systematically marginalised in the Buhari administration subsequently. As though being punished for exercising their constitutional rights of the freedom of democratic choice, Nigeria’s Igbos were excluded from President Buhari’s powerful kitchen cabinet, the inner cycle of power brokers and associates on the corridors of power. This systemic marginalisation was to see the Igbos completely exempted from appointments into the headship of security agencies in the ministries of Interior and Defence respectively.
President Buhari’s political scorched earth policy of the-winner-takes-all, not only reversed the modest gains of the preceding sixteen years of nation-building but sharply polarised the polity, with Nigeria’s ethnic Igbos crying out loud against their mistreatment in Buhari’s Nigeria. The clamour for justice, equity and fairness for Nigeria’s South-East geo-political zone was to throw up new dynamics in the Nigerian polity. In the face of a defiant hardliner president, who was unapologetic about his exclusivist leadership style and refusal to redress the numerous glaring cases of systemic marginalisation of Nigeria’s Igbos, the twin demands of restructuring or dissolution of the federation became heightened. Whereas the clamour for the dissolution of the Nigerian state, with the revival of the Biafran secessionist agitation, was championed by Nnamdi Kanu’s Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the option of restructuring through a renegotiated Nigerian federation, which guarantees justice, equity and fairness to all constituent peoples, was championed by Ike Ekwerenmadu from within the governing establishment.
A veteran community based politician, administrator, lawyer and a federal lawmaker from the South-Eastern state of Enugu, Ekweremadu as one of the longest serving senators after securing a record fifth term, emerged from the shadows to chart a clear political course for his Igbo people. Occupying the sixth most important national position of deputy president of the Nigerian Senate and being the highest political office holder among Nigeria’s Igbo, the burden of leadership of his people in a most difficult time, fell upon his shoulders.
While the burning flames of Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB – fuelled by President Buhari’s failure of statesman-like leadership – was ravaging the
Therefore, it was a rude shock to most Nigerians to see the video images of the physical assault of Ekweremadu in the hands of his own kinsmen at an Igbo cultural event in the historic city of Nuremberg in Germany. The taking of responsibility for such a dastardly action, which appropriately qualifies as an abomination, was made more absurd when Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB, clearly lacking any sensible reason for the unexplainable action, justified the attack on Ekweremadu on the ground of his purported support for Operation Python Dance. As matter of fact, Ekweremadu not only fought for the release of Nnamdi Kanu from detention and helped arrange the achievement of his impossible bail conditions, he equally made a passionate appeal to President Buhari to roll back the Operation Python Dance, which was launched by the military to crush the IPOB secessionist movement, as “it was creating tension in the south east.”
However, the real problem is not the now fugitive Nnamdi Kanu and
At the risk of his life and at huge personal costs, Ekweremadu had to fight to clinch a position he used to effectively provide leadership for his Igbo people at a most difficult time in their political history. To now turn around and applaud or justify this unfortunate incidence will be akin to the majority of Ndigbo taking ownership of IPOB’s cowardly act of terrorism against the biggest political brand east of the Niger in contemporary times. To successfully navigate the labyrinths of the murky waters of Nigeria’s identity politics, decorum, self-respect, ethnic solidarity and support for leadership is essential for the political survival of Nigeria’s ethnic Igbo. In the eyes of the rest of non-Igbo Nigeria, the assault on Ekweremadu, the Ike Oha Ndigbo is a humiliation of the entire Ndigbo “worldwide.” This reprehensible act of base ignorance, if not condemned unequivocally by those who should know better, will become a permanent scar of disrepute on the entire Ndigbo as a difficult-to-please people, with the possibility of alienating the political solidarity of the liberal non-Igbo Nigeria in the near future. A community that strips naked its biggest masquerade in the market square only demystifies its own strength, and hence perpetually renders itself vulnerable to external attacks.
Majeed Dahiru, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja and can be reached through [email protected].
