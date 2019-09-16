The Afrophobic attacks in South Africa and the omitted discourse -By Toye Abioye

Amid the cacophony of voices, opinions and video clips going all over the place, the xenophobic attacks in South Africa have attracted several comments.

Comments from some leaders in South Africa have further drawn the ire of many. In South Africa, there is a TV station that prides itself as taking its viewers on a journey of telling the story behind the story, cutting through the noise to report the facts.

Not to cut through the noise and present the facts can be dangerous on many fronts.

On September 5, 2019, South Africa’s minister of foreign relations and international cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, said on national television (eNCA) that there was the belief in South Africans that many Nigerians were dealers in drugs, harming young people by making drugs available to them.

He also said the Nigerian government should assist in keeping such people away from South Africa.

On September 4, 2019, Dakota Legoete, national spokesman for the governing ANC, said on Al Jazeera news network that the latest spate of violence was sparked by the killing, in Pretoria, of a taxi (bus) driver while attempting to stop the sale of drugs by a Nigerian to South African youths.

He noted that the killer was a Nigerian and South Africans were tired of such harmful practices and responded the way the world had witnessed. It has since been established that the alleged killer is not a Nigerian. The world is waiting for the misleading information be corrected with appropriate apologies made.

The comments of the duo are part of the ongoing narrative to label Nigerians as drug kingpins and those largely responsible for the scourge of the harmful effects of drugs on South Africa’s youths and their families. The comments of Naledi Pandor and Dakota Legoete are especially weighty in the light of their positions in government and within the governing party.

On September 9, Pandor reportedly blamed the years of apartheid for the violence unleashed by her people on foreigners. At her recent meeting with foreign ambassadors in South Africa, she was told about the unhelpful and damaging comments made by her colleagues in government.

Without any equivocation, the peddling of harmful substances to anyone, let alone the young ones is

unacceptably criminal and should be condemned by well-meaning people, irrespective of the nationalities

involved.

Many people, especially in South Africa, have been fed with incomplete information and misled to believe a certain narrative. So much so that Nigerians had also risen to condemn the harmful practice of dealing in drugs by fellow Nigerians.

May 2008 was the first major outburst of xenophobic attacks against foreigners in South Africa. Then every year since then, with the ones in August 2019 being among the most wicked and brazen.

The dealing in drugs is said to have started in 2006.

According to court papers, between 2006 and 2009, the wife of South Africa’s Minister of Intelligence and state security, Cheryl Cwele, led an international drug ring that imported harmful drugs into South Africa. This woman had additional responsibility as a government official to protect and promote the health of citizens and people in the communities.

2011, Cwele, was convicted and jailed for 20 years, along with her Nigerian accomplice. How ironic that a government official with the duty to improve the quality of lives of the people is the one convicted for practices that destroy lives.

The sentencing judge said, “Many families are affected by drugs which are brought here illegally. They suffer as a result of dealers who often initiate addiction by constant supply and thrive on that addiction.”

Having expressed concerns about the harmful effects of drugs on the youth and their families, perhaps Pandor and those who believed the one-sided stereotypical narrative should be reminded of a few facts: Pandor was in the same executive cabinet as the intelligence minister through out the period of the drug ring’s operations, arrest of his wife and subsequent sentencing in 2011.

Not a word about the harmful effects of drugs on the youth from Pandor.

The minister of intelligence claimed to be unaware of his wife’s illicit drug trade. That speaks volumes on more fronts than one. The minister of intelligence and his convicted wife are leading members of the governing party. Not a word condemning such practice that had harmful effects on youths and their families.

What moral justification is there for both Pandor and the governing ANC then and now not to have issued similar statements on the harmful effects of drugs on the youth?

Where a farmer plants, it is expected that such planting will germinate and at some point produce fruits. The seeds sown by some people in that country and their drug ring, locally and internationally, had since germinated, grown and producing fruits.

The fruits are increasing in the demand for drug use as a result of the addiction the judge referred to. The fruits are found in the increase in the networks of the drug sellers who were deliberately groomed from 2006 untill they were jailed in 2011.

The fruits are seen in the dependence on the dangerous drugs which have found more peddlers in many, including some bad Nigerians.

It is noteworthy to note that comments by the minister are indicative of defecting from the more fundamental causes of drug problems in South Africa today.

If sincere efforts are taken to solve them, a good place to start is to identify, acknowledge and admit the causes and from there plot a road map which will include the help being sought from other countries like Nigeria.

Abioye sent this piece via [email protected]