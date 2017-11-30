The Arrogant Immaturity of the European Union -By Joseph M. Cachia

“They were too angry to think clearly. But much evil came of their rashness in the end.”

– C.S. Lewis

I think it is most apt to ask the European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, how long do we have to wait before the canonisation of Daphne Caruana Galizia, the murdered Maltese journalist. I suppose we would leave the sainthood issue to the Papal authorities. Or is the European Union taking this over as well? As if we didn’t have enough!

I hate to do this and I’m sorry but, YOU made me do it! Hypocritical European Union! Like all else, I feel I’m just exposing real truth (whistle-blower?), although as is said ‘nothing is more consuming or more illogical than the desire for remembrance’.

The European Commission had rightfully condemned the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. In a statement it said that it was “horrified by the fact that the well-known and respected Maltese journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, lost her life in what was seemingly a targeted attack.”

But let’s stop here! Respected by whom? Definitely not by those to whom she never showed any respect. Please permit me to borrow her words: “I don’t speak ill of the dead and ordinarily I would consider any such behaviour to be totally crass, but in this case I have to make an exception.” Consequently, I can continue with a clear conscience. I never had any intention to judge or condemn but simply to reflect so as not to cause any unnecessary sufferings lingering in the hearts of my fellow Mintoffians.

Undoubtedly, the European Union regarded her work as important but evidently was too much choosy in rating her (DCG) product and acted “on a rush of sympathy and misplaced sentiment”. Perhaps in this case the words of Wellington accurately apply…”rashness is oftener the resort of cowardice than of courage.”

In a speech to the Parliament, Tajani said Galizia “epitomized everything that is good about the profession of journalism.” Really, was hers professional journalism? My goodness, evidently he has never even noted the sympathy and empathy chapters in his journalism course!

But one cannot preserve the memory of applause when that applause emanates from the lesser half of us. That is too volatile, too perishable. I was going to say she has hurt half a nation of people who did nothing to her, but no….she has hurt a WHOLE nation of people of good will and not as she called them ”a country full of people with a cabbage for a brain”. Does the European Union think like her of the people of Malta?

Now permit me to give you a few phrases of her journalistic prowess:

GLORY, GLORY, HALLELUJAH….(read the full article under the same heading).

MAY YOU ROT IN HELL….

WILL PISS OVER HIS GRAVE

‘dak il-moqziez fahxi Dom Mintoff’

(and that detestable evil Dom Mintoff)

( all the above on the death of Mintoff)

‘u dak l-iscum ta’ Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici’

(and that scum Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici)

Can u find a gentler person than KMB? These were both Labour Party Prime Ministers of Malta!

And all this attributed to the memory of the man considered and respected as the ‘il-Perit, is-Salvatur ta’ Malta’, the Architect, Malta’s Saviour, by the greater majority of the Maltese people.

You must have been kidding? That man had done more good to Malta and its people than you had ever hoped to do. You had no right to talk against him that way.

If you would consider putting some of her famous quotations under her memorial marble, maybe I could help you with your translation. I’m sure you don’t know a word of Maltese, Mr. Tajani!

How would you have felt had these been said about your father, Mr. Tajani?? And I can continue to address this question to all MEPs, including the S&D (Socialists & Democrats) group who should have known better of the kind socialist inheritance of our dear Mintoff, and to Maltese MEPs and especially to those representing the so-called Malta Labour Party, presently in power! Did they all go celebrating the naming of the press room? Stupid hypocrites!

However, in spite of all, I strongly condemn any who now attribute the same unkind quotes in this unfortunate incident. Two wrongs never made a right, but I regretfully had to mention samples to expound the falsity of the European Union.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said in a statement he would attend the funeral in Malta at the invitation of Caruana Galizia’s family. And this all as a representative of the EU and in total disregard for the government of Malta, and the Catholic church for that matter, who never objected to the relatives of the deceased regulating who goes to church or not. Hoodwinked all…government and church with this European moral comedy.

I aim only to direct my respects in defence of one hurt person now departed, Mintoff and all who loved him (I included), Others may have to defend themselves or feel duty bound to defend others later on

Galizia’s family had met with Tajani in Strasbourg earlier, and MEPs gave them a standing ovation, according to a EU press realise. Were the Maltese MEPs all there, standing up and clapping?

On the one hand the MEPs (Members of the European Parliament) felt it relevant and important to observe a minute of silence in her memory, moving on to naming a press room in her name. But did they really know what they were doing?! And all this for whom? Definitely not for the Maltese people, because the people means, if not all, at least the great majority!

The Maltese government is now offering a one million-euro reward and protection for anyone providing information to identify the killers or their mandates. But this is the seventh car bomb murder, Mr. Prime Minister.. Weren’t the others worth anything? Do only journalsts’ lives matter? . Could perhaps had any such reward been offered earlier, possibly at the first car-bomb murder, have saved this murder? Who knows?

It was also a falsity of the Government to declared a mourning day in respect to Caruana Galizia and her family. Why this special treatment? Didn’t the other bombed-out souls deserve this too?

Well, it took the European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmerman seven car-bomb murders in Malta to set “the eyes of Europe on the Maltese authorities”. Rather late, Mr. Timmerman, don’t you think?

No serious government would condone foreign interference. However, not a voice was heard in spite of all knowing that they don’t have our interests at heart!

Surely, her publishing of the stories on allegations of corruption involving P.M. Joseph Muscat, his wife and his closest allies did not hurt half as much as the allegation of the lack of the rule of law in Malta, as Maltese MEP Alfred Sant tried to defend so boldly and vociferously. Perhaps Sant did not care that much about Mintoff, but surely he could have cared a bit more of the multitude of his followers!

I send my sincere condolences to her family, relatives and friends whether they accept them or not. Well, that’s their business, mine is to keep my conscience clean!.

Finally, although I do not want to sound pessimistic, I feel I must point out the incident relating to the shredding to bits by the Caruana Galizia family members of the wreath contributed by the Speaker of the House of Representative does not bode well for a future of mutual and communal goodwill

Dear Daphne, maybe you never deserved this, but the European Union chose to never let you rest in peace!

“It is only the young and callow and ignorant that admire rashness. Think before you speak. Know your subject.”

– Cass Gilbert

