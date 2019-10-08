The BBC #SexForGrades video and other matters arising -By Rees Chikwendu

The #SexForGrade undercover video made by the BBC exposed what we already know about Nigerian universities. As deplorable as that video is, however, it wasn’t new knowledge. But the questions it begets are: Where were Nigerian media before the BBC came to expose such ignominy in Nigeria’s educational institutions? Must we always wait for Western media to tell African stories?

You see, while the BBC sex for grades coverage exposed the rot in Nigeria’s educational institutions, it also tacitly exposed the rot in every other institution within the country if at all there is something called institution in its true meaning apart from its “Cold Room” types. If Nigeria media and its journalists could do half of such investigative journalism, carried out by the BBC, maybe that could have halved many of similar problems in the country. On the contrary, most Nigerian journalists are likewise corrupt and hungry beggars, while some are just lazy to do real work of journalism. Sometimes I don’t see the difference between the Nigerian policemen and journalists. They are birds of a feather in collecting bribes and blackmailing people.

For those who do not know it yet, Nigeria is dead and shall never live again. There is nothing civil in the country. It is a land of brutes. What you see in that sex for grades video is found in every public and private office in Nigeria, it’s not just about the university lecturers. Is it the Nigerian churches? Oh, that place is where the Devil and his demons cohabit and feed on the weak souls. Anyone that the Nigerian government did not destroy completely, either physically or psychologically, the church is there to finish off. The sad thing is that most of these people turn to the church, hoping to find solace, but it is where their misery just began. Did you not see that potbellied demon lecturer who doubles as a pastor in that video? Did you also notice the stench of arrogance and idiocy he exhaled in that video? No wonder many Nigerians after university degrees still show off the mentality of someone who attended school under the Gmelina tree. What could they learn from that kind of man?

Let me repeat this: Nigeria is dead! The action required is to call the ambulance and dump its corpse in a morgue or the evil forest. If there is anything that can be salvaged now from Nigeria, it is to allow the different nations trapped in it to define a new path and destiny for themselves. Maybe, there will be 1-3 great nations that could emerge out of it, otherwise, just say RIP to Nigeria.