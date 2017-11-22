The Biography Of The Young Nigerian That Has Made A Remarkable History In Nigeria -By Ifeanyi Ugwu

PRINCE ABALU SOMTOCHUKWU .D. BIOGRAPHY

Prince Abalu Somtochukwu Daniel was born in the year 1st Jan 1998, into the family of Hon.Prince Obiora Abalu (Nnayeleugo 1 of Abba) and Lady Mrs Rita Abalu (Iron lady) and he is from the native of Abba at Njikoka LGA Anambra state.

Prince Somto attended his Nursery and Primary School at Irene Menakaya School, were he obtained his basic education with First school leaving certificate (FSLC) and proceeded to Dennis Memorial Grammar school (DMGS) Onitsha, were he continued his education into Junior Secondary school in the year 2009, after he obtained his Junior WAEC, he still continued his Senior Secondary education with the school.

Due to his high term of brilliance, he obtained the award of “Best Student in Chemistry” and “Second Best Student in Geography”, while still in school he was made one of the school functionary prefect as ” The Chief Laboratory Prefect II” at DMGS, that was where his zeal for political ambition started.

After his Secondary School in the year June/July 2015 were he obtained his Senior WAEC and NECO Certificate with a very outstanding grades.

His father assisted him to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), making him a strong member of the political Party, {Imagine little Somto becoming a politician at a little Age}, within a few months later he joined the UNESCO Organization on November 10th 2015, not too long as of 18th July 2016, He was made Anambra state president of UNESCO.

Later on, Prince Somto was able to drop his first tea track titled “IJE LOVE” under the RCE label he worked with. It was a shock to most of his mates and friends because they never know he can sing to that extend. His first track fetched him his first music award “Anambra state music award” (AMA).

As of the period of time he wrote his jamb exam and got admission into Nnamdi Azikiwe university Awka (Unizik) Anambra state, to study Metallurgical and Material Engineering.

Without a long time in school, he came out and contested for the Engineering faculty senator while he was still in 100level but to a sad news he failed at that time with just a pull out of two votes (but he kept on striking).

Due to his commitment and hand working he was called upon the resume the position of the worldwide Alumni President of IMNPS, where he hosted his first Nigeria Youthful empowerment program with the theme “Acquiring skill and potential from the life of Late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe” with help of his mentors {Mrs.Ada Okika: USA UNESCO President, – Dr.William Obiozor : Associate Prof of Unizik under Adult Health Education, and Lady Rita Abalu}, the event was a great hit at Onitsha town as of that 16th July 2016 because so many individuals that were less privileged where blessed with a lot of awards and sponsorships scholarship into the universities and secondary school. he also brought up the idea to build up a Teachers Resource center with his co-executives and board of management of IMNPS staff to help our young teachers to know there stand in giving out standard education to our society today. In which the building was completed this year September and was opened on 3rd Nov 2017. With a great surprise, the resource center is the first teachers centre to be built in the whole of southeast now.

As life goes on with him this year, he was able to drop most of these tracks such as (Take it, Na God, Carolina, Nneka, Alisoko etc.) that was where he started answering his recent stage name now ” YUNG SKYBEE “.

His music career was the key to his popularity today within Anambra state and also other states in Nigeria where he has been to perform such as ( Lagos, Calabar, Enugu, porthcourt etc).

He is presently contested for the Best Pop/R&B Artist of the year 2017 under Southeastern music award sponsored by Kacq10, and he done it again beating all his opponents and carried the award home.

He is presently working on his team book “ EDUCATION ALWAYS LEADS” his aim is to place the educational system to his great country Nigeria in a high role, and he calls the young youths of Nigeria to join hands and push Nigeria to a much more better country tomorrow.

WE ARE THE LEADERS

LET KEEP THE LIGHT SHINING

Related

Comments

comments