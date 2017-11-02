The birth of North East Development Commission -By Jide Ojo

“I expect that the expeditious coming into force of the commission will remedy the long years of under-development suffered by the region. The recovery and redevelopment of the zone devastated by terrorism are expected to last decades”

–Yakubu Dogara, Speaker, House of Representatives

News broke last week that President Muhammadu Buhari had assented to the North East Development Commission Bill passed by the National Assembly. I congratulate the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Senator Ali Ndume, who are the lead sponsors of the bill in the two chambers of National Assembly. I equally felicitate with all sons and daughters including residents of the beleaguered North-East region on this well-deserved federal intervention. The lamentable development situation in that geopolitical zone is well known. Even when there was no Boko Haram insurgency, the North-East had always lagged behind in human development index.

In May 2015, Senator Abdul-Aziz Murtala Nyako did a concept note calling for the establishment of the North-East Development Commission. In that paper, the senator quoted the National Bureau of Statistics 2010 data to buttress his campaign for the establishment of the NEDC. According to him, the “NBS 2010 statistics show that the North-East of Nigeria has the worst socio-economic conditions in the country. Its average absolute poverty rate put at 69 per cent is above the national average of 60.9 per cent. This characterises the zone as having the highest rate of poverty in Nigeria.” The lawmaker did not stop at that. He quoted other credible sources such as the United Nations Children’s Fund and the West Africa Examination Council. While the national average of out-of-school children in primary school as of 2011 was 26.3 per cent, that of the North-East region stood at 44.8 per cent; also, while the country’s national average of out-out-school children (junior secondary school as of 2011) was 25.7 per cent, that of the North-East zone was 49.6 per cent. Similarly, as of 2012, while the national average percentage of candidates with five credits and above including Mathematics and English was 30.9 per cent that of the North-East stood at a mere 8.72 per cent. It is that bad!

Before the 2009 kick-off of hostilities by the Boko Haram insurgents, the North-East used to be peaceful with a majority of the inhabitants of the six states that make up the region namely, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Taraba and Bauchi states engaging in agriculture. The geopolitical zone has also produced many top politicians, academics and businessmen. Among them are the first Prime Minister of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa from Bauchi State; a former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence, Gen. T.Y. Danjuma from Taraba State; ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, from Adamawa State, and incumbent Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, from Bauchi State.

The Presidential Initiative for the North East in its 2015-2020 Economic Reconstruction and Redevelopment Plan succinctly captured the situation in the North-East when it stated thus: “In the past, the North-East region was renowned as a bastion of commerce and trade with prominent local enterprises and well-established trade routes across the Sahara. It was known for its large agricultural potential, with 80 per cent of the population engaged in farming and contributing significantly to the regional and national GDP.

Over the past two decades however, the region has regressed with low education levels, access to health care and other basic amenities and low GDP per capita. A once promising region now trails the other regions of Nigeria across all socio-economic indicators.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Forward in Action for Education, Poverty and Malnutrition, a non-governmental organisation headquartered in Bauchi, I bear testimony to the gross underdevelopment of the North-East geopolitical zone. Our intervention which covers eight thematic areas namely, education, peace and conflict management, gender and disability issues, water and sanitation, nutrition, health, Orphans and Vulnerable Children as well as Democracy and Good Governance, has been able to impact positively on the zone with funding support from many international donor agencies. Yet, our intervention, just like several others in the zone is like a drop in the ocean because there is so much to do but the resources are very limited. It is thus heartwarming that the North-East Development Commission will help scale up and speed up development in the zone.

A press release from the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters – (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, says the NEDC will among other things: Coordinate projects and programmes within the master plan for the rehabilitation, resettlement, reconciliation, reconstruction and sustainable development of the North-East Zone in the fields of infrastructure, human and social services, including health and nutrition, education and water supply, agriculture, wealth creation and employment opportunities, urban and rural development and poverty alleviation. It will also liaise with federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, states and development partners on the implementation of all measures approved in the master plan for the stabilisation and development of the North-East by the Federal Government. Assess and report on any project being funded or carried out in the North-East by any federal MDA or company that has an agreement with the Federal Government, and ensure that funds released for such projects are properly utilised.

Other functions include: To liaise with other stakeholders on the tackling of humanitarian, ecological and environmental problems and degradation that arise from natural causes, insurgency and industrial activities in the North-East Zone; seek humanitarian, human, material, technical and financial support from development partners (local or international) and NGOs with a view to developing the zone; co-ordinate civil-military confidence building and stabilisation measures and also activities that lie within the civil-military interface especially before, during and after military and security operations; and act as the focal point to coordinate and harmonise all other interventions programmes and initiatives that the Federal Government is involved with in the North-East Zone.

This is a very wide mandate and I do hope the bureaucrats who will manage this new commission will learn from the pitfalls of the Niger Delta Development Commission which over the years has been embroiled in all manner of controversies including allegations of corruption, project abandonment and inefficiency largely as a result of political intrigues.

The NEDC is coming at the right time as the commission should be able to get its first budgetary allocation from the 2018 budget the President will be presenting soon to the National Assembly. Now that we have the new commission, will the T.Y. Danjuma-led Victim Support Fund and the Presidential Initiative for the North-East still be existing alongside the new commission or will they be merged with it? I expect them to be dissolved into the new commission. For the NEDC to succeed, the insurgency in the zone must be halted; otherwise, whatever is done at the epicentre of the crisis may be tantamount to mopping a leaking roof.

Lastly, I enjoin the Federal Government to prioritise national development rather than continue to set up regional intervention agencies. Recall that the bid to set up the South-East Development Commission was botched at the House of Representatives earlier in the year and other regions too may soon be justifiably angling for intervention agencies.

Follow me on Twitter @jideojong

Related

Comments

comments