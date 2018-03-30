The Buhari North and the Folly of Sectionalism -By Majeed Dahiru

Propelled to power by a delicate merger of his traditional conservative northern Muslim support base, working hand-in-gloves with the progressives of swing states in the South-West and a formidable force of disgruntled liberal elements that broke out of the former ruling party, PDP, notwithstanding, Muhammadu Buhari has largely narrowed his presidency to the interest of his original support base. He ultimately rode to power on the populist crest of a wave of ethno-religious consciousness that swept through the Muslim North shortly after the transition from military rule to civil democratic governance in 1999, which also meant a shift of power from the North to the South after twenty straight years (1979-1999), with the brief interlude of Ernest Shonekan’s eighty eight-day Interim National Government.

By virtue of its earlier length of time in government, the North had become used to power and the privileges that come with it. The elite of the North relished power to such as an extent that most could not survive economically without government. The period between 1993 and 1998, when Sani Abacha ruled Nigeria, witnessed an unprecedented high level of sectionalism, which was dubbed “Arewa Agenda” by critics of the government. From the selection of military commanders to appointments into the Provisional Ruling Council (the highest executive decision making organ) and state military administrators, the North was privileged to the extent of having a disproportionate share of public office appointments as against that of the South. Several other “juicy” federal government ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) were similarly colonised by northern elements. Together with Abacha’s sectionalism, the political crisis emanating from the annulment of the June 12 presidential election by the then head of state, Ibrahim Babangida, that was believed to have been won by Chief MKO Abiola, a business man and politician from the South of Nigeria, and his subsequent incarceration and death (all sad incidents under northern rulers), necessitated the shift of power to the South in order to assuage the deep feelings of resentment that threatened the continuous corporate existence of Nigeria as one nation.

Beginning from 1999, in an attempt to give every section of the Nigerian nation a sense of belonging, the Olusegun Obasanjo administration instituted an economic management of resources that was predicated on a carefully evolved political strategy that redistributed government appointments across board, with fairly even physical development and general patronage through the mechanism of zoning and rotation of top public offices. This process ensured an equitable distribution of resources among the governing elite at the time, which resulted into a considerable level of political stability and economic prosperity. However, the redistribution of state resources equitably meant a drastic reduction in the excess baggage from state capture by the northern region, which had been disproportionally favoured in the years preceding 1999. For a people that have over time become imbued with an enlarged sense of entitlement of the first choice of refusal of the resources of the Nigerian state and a born to rule mentality, the equitable distribution of state resources to reflect federal character meant marginalisation to them.

In reaction to the new liberal order, the conservative North coalesced under a rising feeling of ethno-religious and regional nationalism. The first in the series of moves towards challenging the new order was the launch of the Sharia legal code in Zamfara State in January 2000, with other northern states following almost immediately. By March 2000, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) was formed in Kaduna as a northern regional political pressure group that championed the myth that the North was being marginalised under the new order. The convergence of politics and religion in the North berthed a new far right political culture that was heavily dependent on the sentiments of ethno-religious and regional nationalism. Unable to bear the new order, ACF, other groups and individuals from the North were already asking for a return of power to the North as early as 2002. With liberal elements in the North firmly committed to the new order and fidelity to the power shift arrangement that was to oscillate power between the North and South every eight years, which meant a fairly guaranteed second term for Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari will now step forward to champion the course of the conservative north.

A former military head of state and prominent figure in the Sani Abacha junta, in which he was head of the juicy Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), Muhammadu Buhari became a strong voice in defence of the northern, Fulani and Muslim interests, serving as a regional and ethno-religious champion. He openly supported the introduction of Sharia law in Nigeria and was quoted as admonishing Muslims to vote for fellow Muslims who could protect their interests in government. As a chieftain of the Fulani ethnic group, Buhari never pretended about the right of his kinsmen to graze openly and unrestricted anywhere in Nigeria. And when he eventually put himself forward to wrestle power from Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003, the entire Muslim North filed behind him in its bid to take power back from the South. This was the beginning of Buhari’s heroic status, mass following and the eventual cult of personality built around him in the North.

Unfortunately, Buhari’s rise to political prominence also negatively transformed the northern political landscape from a conservative to ultra-conservative far-right leaning. In a clear departure from a political culture in the North that was significantly liberal, despite the conservative nature of the people, the North was to become reactionary and ultra-conservative. A liberal North that voted massively for MKO Abiola, a southern presidential aspirant, against a Bashir Tofa, a fellow northerner in the annulled June 12, 1993 election and agreed in 1999 to cede power to the South for the sake of unity and stability, has been supplanted by an ultra-conservative North that now aligns its democratic choice with regional ethno-religious sentiments. This new northern political culture reflected in the voting patterns during 2003, 2011 and 2015 presidential elections, when the contest was between a northern Muslim and Southern Christian. Welcome to Buhari’s North.

Eventually in 2015, when Buhari’s North prevailed as a result of its merger of forces with disgruntled northern liberals, who were dissatisfied with Goodluck Jonathan’s violation of the zoning formula within the PDP, expectations of a better life for the mass of his devote followers were highly anticipated. Buhari did meet some expectations. His obvious sectionalism in favour of his Muslim northern regional base became reflected in the disproportionate number of his appointments and other forms of government patronage, reminiscent of the pre-1999 era. The fact that three years into Buhari’s administration, nothing seems to have changed for better in the life of an average northerner, rather things have become worse, clearly exposes the folly of sectionalism.

Despite appointing more northerners into Nigeria’s security services (the defence and interior sectors), insecurity in the North has heightened to unprecedented levels in recent history, making it the most dangerous part of Nigeria today. Northern Nigerian farmers, like their southern counterparts, are not protected from the onslaught of armed killer herdsmen, while cattle breeders are also left at the mercy of armed cattle rustlers, who have greatly decimated their livestock. That Zamfara State is the home of the minister of defence, Mansur Dan Ali, did not prevent armed bandits from killing hundreds of people in his backyard.

Similarly, that chief of army staff, Yusuf Buratai and national security adviser, Mohammed Munguno are from Borno State has not resulted in the defeat of the Boko Haram insurgency or prevention of the incidence of the abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls. That Buhari appointed himself minister of petroleum, Maikanti Baru, a northerner, as group managing director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and about fifteen other northerners into strategic positions in the oil and gas sector, didn’t prevent an acute fuel shortage that resulted in “twelve million” northerners paying double the official price of the product. Despite the appointment of Adamu Adamu, a northerner and veteran journalist with an accounting background as the substantive minister of education, and a university professor from the South as his subordinate, this has not reduced the number of out of school children (estimated at 10 million) roaming the streets of northern Nigeria.

By the end of his first four year mandate as president, Muhammadu Buhari would not have succeeded in solving any of the North’s most fundamental problems of educational backwardness, economic underdevelopment, insecurity and a diseased population. This is so because no part of Nigeria can be developed under a sectional agenda but under a pan-Nigerian framework. There are no separate interest rates, exchange rates, foreign policies etc for different regions. Sectionalism is only a form political protectionism deployed by Buhari’s northern political establishment to guide against advantage by their southern rivals. By pandering to their ethno-religious and regional sensibilities, the mass of uneducated and bigoted followers are kept in line of loyalty and devotion to the course of political domination. Of what use is political power without economic development?

Majeed Dahiru, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja and can be reached through [email protected]

