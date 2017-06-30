The Cause of Biafra is the Cause of all Black People -By Alexander Ezike

The cause of Biafra is in great measure the cause of all Black people. Many atrocities have occurred during the Biafran struggle for an independence referendum which are not domestic but universal and therefore all lovers of FREEDOM are affected. Declaring yet another civil war against the HUMANITY of Biafra and their inalienable rights to self-determination and exterminating the defenders of these rights and their citizens from the face of the earth should be the concern of all mankind to whom the Universe have gifted the power of emotions – the power to think and to feel. A call for FREEDOM is not a call for WAR.

To oppose the Doctrine of Independence is to oppose nature’s ideology of freedom. For no man was born a slave. Only hate can put chains on the wrists of a Free Born. Black Africans are not yet free from the bondage of mental slavery and neo-colonial domination. The evil drama of the white puppet master and the black puppet reeling on the political stage of power in Africa can only be ignored by the children of the Great Idiots and the Happy Fools.

Radicals are born not necessarily to constitute nuisance in the society but to help deconstruct the evil foundation of humanity’s collective civilization and to form a healthy society that will serve as a blessing to the people and help furnish the means for their collective progress. They (The radicals) stand as defenders against the evil governments whose ultimate purpose is to inflict miseries on the masses and to abuse their power of leadership bestowed upon them by the masses. And I dare say that the proliferation of evil governments in Black Africa is the reason for Africa’s perpetual backwardness and retrogression.

The tragedy of evil governance in Africa points out the necessity of REVOLUTION. And that is exactly what the Biafran agitators are pioneering in the West skirting of the black continent. Our collective pains and sufferings are the opium fuelling the necessity for a change – a transition from the hellish situation that has befallen the indigenous people of Africa.

Now is the time to redeem Black Africa.

It is therefore important to have the Biafran struggle at heart especially now that a huge number of persons originating from the black continent have dared to grind to a halt the natural tyranny and evil governance that connects with the rest of Black Africa representing the peopling of all Blacks around the world. But the strength of these awakened people cannot be equaled with the strength that comes from a united force of all black people who share in the vision of a better, greater and glorious Black Africa.

It is within this backdrop that we, the Biafrans are obliged to seek the assistance of all Black people who believe in the emancipation of the black continent, those whose roots are connected to the Mother Land. It doesn’t matter if you are classified as “African American” with a family history dating the dark periods of human chattel slavery in the British North America. It doesn’t matter if you are of mixed race or a “person of color” as used in the politics of language to create racial divide. It doesn’t matter if your family history began in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Latin America, Australasia, the Caribbean, the Arab world, Europe, India, Iran and Turkey. It doesn’t matter if you are a Melanesian in the island of Eastern Indonesia, Fiji and Vanuatu. It doesn’t matter if you are a Negrito in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, or the Semang people of Malaysia or the Maniq people of Thailand, or the Aeta people of Philipines. In the words of Peter Tosh: “As long as you’re a black man you’re an African…”

As we strive to surmount the causal effect of institutionalized slavery – the conscious deliberate division of all black people in the world, let us have in mind that FREEDOM is possible and the total liberation of the black continent is a cause that every black person must be involved. And now that the revolution is in motion, now that Biafra has resurrected from the grave of 1970, now that the people have regained consciousness, now that the people are revolting against their collective slave status, now that a new dawn has arrived, black people around the world must rise and prevent another Great Genocide in Black Africa since World War 1 and the Biafra War of 1967-1970.

Now is not the time to relax in our duty to redeem Black Africa. Rather, now is the time to save Her from the perpetual evils since colonial intrusion and Trans-Atlantic slavery. Now is the time to establish some kind of grand unity that would challenge the hypocrisy of the United Nations against the black continent and its indigenous people. Now is the time to resist the abuse of moral virtue in the political corridors of Black African leadership. Now is the time to renew global conscience from its prolonged expiration. Now is the time to speak for the voiceless, weak majorities in this organized society of ours, especially the most unfortunate people of Black Africa. Now is the time to support the Biafran movement for freedom. Now is the time to join in the righteous struggle for Biafran independence referendum.

The freedom of Biafra will trigger the freedom of all Black people.

Black Africans and Black people in the Diaspora are distant relatives and thus are affected by each other’s struggles. The conflict of values should not form a gap between the two but they must use their differences as strength to advance their collective freedom.

The Biafran freedom at stake should be the concern of every Black person because it will pave the way for the much-vaunted transition. Therefore, let us not harden our hearts to the cries and supplications and agitations of the oppressed.

It is a shame that most black people in the Diaspora feel they are better than their brothers and sisters in Black Africa. They call themselves Americans, British et cetera and refused to recognize their roots. How can you say you’re free when your fellow black people in Black Africa aren’t free? How can you say you love Mother Land, when all you do is avoid Mother Land like a disease? We can restore Black Africa’s dignity. The horror stories about Black Africa are part of the existential realities bedeviling the black people largely due to evil governance and the first step in redeeming the victimized people of Black Africa, is to restore Biafra.

Biafra will serve as the gateway to Black Africa’s first industrial revolution. If Biafra is free, Black Africa will be free. Biafra will unite all black people. Biafra will bridge the gap between Africans in the black continent and those in the Diaspora. Biafra will help heal the psychological wound which continues to haunt and separate all black people. Biafra will help stop the slavery of division and estrangement. Biafra will help black people to acknowledge and develop each other. Biafra will help black people in the Diaspora to start seeing Black Africa as HOME and not just as a tourist park. Biafra will help them overcome their fears and unite with their lost brothers and sisters in Black Africa.

I urge all the leaders of thought, captains of industries, priests, entertainers, musicians, actors, writers, journalists and philosophers to support Biafra’s call for an independence referendum. I urge Black People in the Diaspora to support Biafra’s call for an independence referendum. I urge all people of goodwill to support Biafra’s call for an independence referendum.

God bless Biafra.

