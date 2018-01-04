“The conventional New Year’s joke from the tyrannical character “Buhari” -By J. Ezike

The blood-thirsty speech by the tyrannical character “Buhari” on about the restructuring of Nigeria and the clarion call for an Independence referendum that would solely determine the destinies of the enslaved people of the Nigerian state and the re-configuration of the aforementioned territory back to its original, geographical format appears as a “puppet show” staged by the British puppeteers and the Hausa-Fulani Moppets of Northern Nigeria. In addition, it offer glimpses into the villainous plots set to unfold in this year 2018.

Firstly, I am not for the cacophonous gospel of restructuring if by definition it translates to “regional government” as it were prior to the British-Nigeria-Biafra civil war of 1967. I believe, like millions of others, an absolute disintegration from the British malformed union of attrition, of misery, of man’s inhumanity to man, is the final resort and the only viable option.

Any other suggestions is a story for the gods and their twelve elders.

It is imperative we realize that the familiar genocidal-alliance of 1967 is set to re-continue the strategic bloodletting and butchery of Biafrans with the Igbos as their target of genocidal assault in 2018. If hearing the vainglorious dictator’s haughty snarls from the podium of madness at the dawn of 2018 and you’re yet to sense grave dangers ahead then someone isn’t paying attention.

If we, Biafrans and the rest of Nigeria do not resist the tyrannical verdict through vigorous oral invectives, if we do not stay awake and continue with our courage, our civil disobedience and challenge this familiar, undemocratic utterances from an illiterate herdsman – a man who doesn’t know his exact date of birth – if we do not voice our convictions with the thunder of mad rain, if we allow ourselves to be seduced into servile obeisance by this conventional New Year’s joke from the tyrannical character “Buhari” – acting as the Northern cabals’ instrument of oppression and service to the British empire, then I can bet with my last cent, that this year 2018, the Devil is apt to make a grandsire of our lives.

You may wish to quote me later on.

The Yoruba nation must wake up from their pathetic slumber and quit kissing the ass of their Northern oppressors. A time will come when the grave heat of persecution burning violently within the confines of the South-East will expand to the South-West with full throttle.

“Buhari’s” tyrannical narrative is an eloquent statement re-validating and re-confirming the slave status of Igbo, Yoruba and the rest of Nigeria to the North.

It must register in our collective consciousness that Britain and the Hausa-Fulani Caliphate do NOT have control over our destinies in a democratic system. The people from whom all the power of the Nigerian state originates, have the rights to demand that the government expels the 1999 Abubakar Abduslami’s military constitution that serves as the basis upon which our future and that of posterity will be decided.

The rogue Nigerian government and Britain must also recognize and respect these human rights rather than snarling and baying for the blood of peaceful activists, opponents, dissidents and voices of reason in the civil society groups living in today’s slave mechanism coined Nigeria.

Conscious minds are aware that Britain “lives and speaks” in Nigeria through their Hausa-Fulani mouthpiece. Any decision whether democratic or undemocratic implemented, adopted and resolved by the Northern Nigeria against the campaign for an independence referendum is indirectly an action by Britain against the indigenous people of Biafra and the rest of Nigeria.

What is beyond dispute is that: we, the awakened people of Biafra, will never cease to expound the gospel of human freedom in radical, invective-charged declamations as an eloquent debate for an independence referendum. The struggle has transcended into its nascent phase – a period of promise.

No holding back!

