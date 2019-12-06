Democracy & Governance
The Crooked King and the Faithful Follower(s) -By Niyi Osundare
Again the song:
An f’oye l’oju
An mi Janduku j’oye
A f’oye l’oju*
I know he is a chronic liar
But I love him all the same
He plies his base untruths
With such infectious aplomb
I know he is a blatant racist
A big and blustering bigot
But I am so pleasurably impressed
By his doctrine of hate
I know he is a hopeless crook
But I just cannot resist
The devilry of his deals
His brave contempt for honour
I know he grabs and gropes the women
And tosses them like things for play
But I will gratefully pledge him
(If asked) my one and only daughter
I know he has an ego
Big and boundless like a raging bull
But his emptiness, so imperial,
Fills my pride to a glorious brim
If/When he plunges the world into war
I will be sure to fight for him
When he brings home the tanks of blood
I will drink a cup or two
*
I know he smells like sulphur
But his whiff is music to my nose
They say he is rotten and quite insane
But my love for him is quite divine
The shallower his wit
The deeper my praise for him
His widely acknowledged madness
Ensures my sane support
I know he swims in a sea of scandals
With a life jacket riddled with vices
But I live my day and night
To swim – or sink – with him
He is the kind of King
That leaves the throne with mounds of mess
But the more virulent his stench
The sweeter, serener, his imperial airs
He lacks the gift of feeling
And mocks those who bleed
When cut. Behold, therefore,
My hero, cast in stone and steel
I know he hardly smiles
Or relish the juice of a jolly joke
The smile, he knows, is for the meek and weak
Oh praise the sanctity of his scorching scowl
*
Beyond Commonsense,
Beyond Conscience, beyond Compassion
But a fervent executor of our noble Party’s program
God-sent, Fate-favoured, to serve our myriad needs
A walking plague, for sure,
With a dark and criminal contagion
Since the day he cheated his way to power
Copy-Tyrants have spread across the world
Everything he touches
Turns into dust and ashes
But we all adore his ‘Midas Touch’
And his Supremely Stable Genius (SSG)
Allergic to Reason, above Restraint
Reckless Outlaw with imperial disdain
For all that is just, all that is right
Mafia Boss who en-Mobs his nation
He believes in everything he does
That he is far beyond reproach
A god on earth with stolen legs
But we fall on our knees at his grave command
Because of all his virtues
I have pledged my vote for him
Ready as I always am
To follow him to the end of the world.
*
He wraps himself in the national flag
Though he sells that nation short to foreign foes
But who says some help from far and foul
Can hurt the polls a home?
Foul-mouthed and crude, we know he is
With a malicious slur for everyone
But his Twitter tantrums renew our nerves
Roforofo** Ruffian we have come to love
He does what he wants
And lives above the Law
But we hail all his crimes
For he is the Law, the Law is he
For him the wrong is right
The right is always wrong
The line between the two
Is there for the weak and foolishly decent
A worthy scion with a proud pedigree
With Hitler’s demon, and base design
King of clichés and flat-out rants
“Hoax”, “tremendous”, and “beautiful” too
We know he is light in the upstairs region
But we have left all our thinking for him to do
Those who know are afraid to talk
For the next election season is a shout away
* They blinded the world/The day they put a crook on the throne/Oh, they have blinded the world
** Fetid swamp
(C) Niyi Osundare
