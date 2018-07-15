The Democratic Coalition And The Rest Of Us -By Charles Ogbu

There comes a time in the life of every country when all men and women of conscience must rise up to be counted. Nigeria, without doubt, is at that junction now.

Within the last 3 years, this country has recorded more death and more IDP camps than perhaps the war-torn Syria. The peoples of the Middle Belt region have conducted more mass burials than they have conducted wedding ceremonies. Yet, we are neither officially at war with any country, nor bedevilled by any natural disaster. What is worse, the man currently being paid to keep us safe has officially stated “there is nothing I can do to help the situation except to pray to God….”

Even the much-touted war on corruption has proven to be nothing more than “a tale told by an idiot full of sound and fury, yet signifying nothing”. The grass-cutter ex SGF, Babachir Lawal, yet walk the earth surface a free man after stealing millions from IDPs. The brazen intercourse this government cultivated with Abdulrasheed Maina, the notorious pension thief is still fresh in our memory. Billions still develop wing and fly away from NNPC in broad day light with no trace. The recent Supreme Court ruling dismissing the case against the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, lends more credence to the fact that what we have as anti graft war under this govt is nothing but ‘anti-political opponents war’. Were it not for the Apex court and the doggedness of the ex Kwara state number 1 citizen, he would have been a victim of political vendetta masquerading as war on graft.

That the Muhammadu Buhari-led government is the worst since 1999 is not up for debate really.

Question is,

How do we rescue ourselves from the hands of this atrocious government??

This is where the recently birthed Democratic Coalition known as The Coalition of United Political Parties made up of about 40 political parties becomes a matter of urgent national importance. It is beyond doubt that only such a grand coalition stand a chance of defeating this current government with all its incumbency power.

But here, the bigger question is,

After Buhari, what next??

Beyond defeating the Buhari-led APC government, how does the Coalition intend to put Nigeria on the road to equity, Justice and merit?

To capture the heart of Nigerians, the leaders of the Democratic Coalition (CUPP) must as a matter of urgency roll out a time-bound practical plan towards immediate restructuring of Nigeria in such a way and manner that will give the federating units more powers to determine their future, handle their internal security, be in charge of their resources to pay certain percentage to the center, and grow at their own pace. This will in turn de-escalate ethnic tensions and engender healthy competition among the federating units. Above all, this will give a breath of fresh air to millions of Nigerians betrayed by the current govt voodoo restructuring promise.

Nigeria is en-route to Golgotha. To save it not only requires but demands the commitment of not only members of the Coalition but all true Patriots, Statesmen and ordinary citizens alike. The task of salvaging Nigeria from the savagery of her current Savages is a task that must be done and fast. We can either bury our difference and undertake this all important task together or we all perish one by one when this country will eventually collapse under the weight of its internal contradiction.

Comments

comments