The Ekiti State We Know And Envision -By Joshua Bamidele

The progress of a people is a function of their unity, accord as well as their willful and youthful determination to achieve set goals. At this point in time, there stands necessity beckoning frontally on the people of Ekiti to uphold the dignity and strength for progress of the land of honour. The quest to strengthen Ekiti’s bond of unity and to give the people a voice dates as far back as the 1940s, about five decades before the official declaration of Ekiti as a state where leading voice of Ekiti youths pioneered several developmental projects across the Ekiti landscape such as Ekiti solidarity, construction of public works, schools and dispensaries and other important community development projects.

Ekiti is not just a state but a sovereignty which had its radiating glory and strength in the global hemisphere far before its formation. During the struggle for independence, Ekiti political leaders and representatives worked together for the unity of the Yorubas and this could not be farfetched from the recognition of the people by the national hero of excellence, Obafemi Awolowo, who in his book titled ‘Thoughts on Nigerian Constitution (1966) identified Ekiti as one of the regional components proposed for the creation of Western State of Nigeria.

What we have today may not be farfetched described as the shadow of the ray of hopes and fortune expected of Nigeria’s number one scholarly state with all sorts of talents in all endeavours needed as ingredients to spice up the growth and development of the state. It is more than appalling to have workers in the state denied of their reward for labour. This is in itself a factor for increasing the agony of workers and discouraging efforts to be put to work and impoverishing the state as flow of money will be poor and as such weaken commerce and productivity. This is a great hindrance of communal progress and development. In a state with ample terrain, yet poor road network and infrastructural deficiency, there seem to be puzzling concern as to the competence of hands saddled with the mandate of governance in the state.

This puzzle may be greeted with little wonders upon knowledge of the fact that the sitting governor of the state, Ayo Fayose doubling as the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum in a misplacement of priority has not just turned the state to an annexed PDP secretariat but has shifted focus from attending to state issues to attending to party issues. In a party where Fayose is not the only sitting governor, much concerns may be greeted as to how he is the only one lifting the cross of the party at the expense of his state and the people who gave him the leadership mandate of service which gave him the ability to hold the office of the chairman of his party’s Governors’ Forum. It may be worth reminding Mr Governor that the state and the people come first before party.

Withal, at this point in time, necessity beckons that Ekiti state, the land of honour makes for itself, leaders who are not only ready to focus and serve but are also agile and able to serve. Youthfulness and commitment to service with genuineness of purpose should be made a template in assessing capable hands for governance in the state. It is much evident that the growth and development of Ekiti state far before its formative was projected, propagated and propelled by the youths and as such, the state should make for itself, youths with visions as leaders.

GOD BLESS THE LAND OF HONOUR

GOD BLESS THE PEOPLE OF EKITI

GOD BLESS NIGERIA

GOD BLESS THE REST OF THE WORLD

Joshua Bamidele

08189064205

