“The End of Men, the rise of women?” -By Isa Eneye Mubarak

Stumbled on a book written by Hanna Rosin, “THE END OF MEN; and the rise of women” and the whole “men are not necessary” debate.

She and her likes were trying to prove that end of men is near, that men will go extinct in the nearest future, become obsolete, no function whatsoever to human race and women will dominate and take over. She said women are emerging as the more successful sex of the species.

They claim that with the expanding reproductive choices, they expect to see more women choose to reproduce without men entirely. Fortunately, the data for children raised by only females is encouraging. Hence, only women are necessary and sufficient for reproduction.

Rosin cited that women now dominate rising college graduation rates, steady employment, and an increased presence in male-dominated fields such as politics and business. That they’re gradually shifting gender roles, perhaps, that one day men will not longer be needed.

Rosin however admits:

“For one thing, we haven’t figured out how to harvest their sperm without, you know, keeping them alive”. They then concluded that If all the men on earth died tonight, the species could continue on frozen sperm.

With human cloning technology just around the corner and there is enough frozen sperm in the world to already populate many generations. As for sexual pleasures, lesbianism is on the rise, so they won’t need men anymore.

Meanwhile women live longer, are healthier and are far less likely to commit a violent offence. And women already have the population advantage.

Can this ever become a reality??

Isa Eneye Mubarak

