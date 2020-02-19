The Face of Amotekun -By Adeyinka M. Adesegun

Amotekun a Yoruba word for the wild beast with a unique difference from other big-cat called LEOPARD. Amotekun is a socio-cultural security outfit of the Western Nigeria it is symbolic. This is the best thing that have happen to the psyche of the Western Nigeria citizenry in recent time. This have been my dream ever since I knew myself as a human person. It is an outcry, it has come to stay. No matter what any person, groups of persons, culture, or ethnic group have to say about it, more to come anyways. ‘THE PEOPLE SAY, WE WANT AMOTEKUN‘ the voice of the people must be heard. If such does not exist at this trying times of our nation’s security degeneration. We are left as sheep without shepherd.

People born under the Leopard totem are very ambitious. They know what their goal in life is and how to make it come true. If you think that you will be able to stop them on their way to success, then you need to think twice. Leopard people are born fighters and they won’t give up on their goals in life.

Why are they AFRAID?

People should ask questions – it is allowed, people can have fears; it is allowed, all people reserve and have rights to their opinion. So, with the aforementioned being a natural instinct the Nigerian Nation have failed us in many instances. We have been deceived for far too long. In Benue and many states have suffered many attack from unknown gunmen, bandits, Fulani herdsmen, etc. our government either water-down or sway away from these complaints and thus, no single solution to the gruesome killing of our people and farmers; talk less of the destruction of our farm produce/lands.

Some of the worst arguments that would have thrown us into the greatest disaster and fight, would have been to steal the people’s land to be allocated to the Fulani herdsmen – because their father – PMB – President Muhammadu Buhari is in power. (little wonder Miyetti Allah is given a voice). We know what’s going on. This would not happen – as if Fulani herdsmen are our ambassador. (for Nigerian to all states) to have a shared-land or sit at every federating unit of the nation. Food for thought – All Fulani Herdsmen are just like any business person in Nigeria please. They should do their business without affecting or afflicting pain on any citizen. Besides, in this generation, cattle are confined to Ranches – intensive rearing is the way to go.

We lie very low, keep our mute on so many issues in this nation. Let it be known however, that Amotekun is never a threat to any Nigerian or any ethnic group of this country.

Amotekun is however immune to any criminality or external aggression from any quarters to western states. The security of our people is most paramount to us. Its a natural instinct to protect our territory, – it is our foremost responsibility.

Formation

Bless God for the visionary six geo-political governors of the western Nigeria for this laudable efforts; now we know you are posed to keeping us safe; sequel to the failure of the Nigerian Police Force and other security operatives. The western state government have the right to meet and proffer solutions to the impeding security crises militating against their territory. Do we need any more detail explanations to this gesture?

Prof Wole Soyinka lauded the initiative while speaking at the “Never Again” Conference to commemorate 50 years of the end of the Nigerian civil war.

Soyinka said: “My second remark is to say thank you to a number of public-spirited, humanity-considering governors in this nation, who finally responded to the demand and yearnings of the citizens and produced one organisation called Amotekun.

“This is most unexpected. I had given up on them. It was the most unexpected, but desirable New Year present this nation has ever received. Whether you agree or disagree, the point is, the yearning of the people has been fulfilled. ”

Why are people asking Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to air his view on the creation of Amotekun? Why? Baba have delivered in many quarters, or what does his input have to do with the authentication of the squad? If Baba does not talk, its a sign of endorsement. All Yoruba leader knows we needed a kind of protection, because in no distant time – hoodlums like Boko Haram, bandits etc. would infiltrate the west.

We do not need any opinion on this matter, ask any Yoruba person on the street they will joyfully tell you how much they loved the response of our western governors to the ‘security breach‘ we have been getting from the Nigerian State. The names of these six governors, the Obas and Chiefs of our states, are already inscribed in GOLD on our minds. It will be etched on physical marbles as soon as the full operations of Amotekun are recorded soon.

The Yoruba nation however, have made their thought known and we have since moved on. ‘THE PEOPLE SAY, WE WANT AMOTEKUN‘ nothing is more interesting to a people than for their utmost outcry and innate yearning been given or released to them. Besides, the Federal Government is been very selfish with their action, inaction and style of rule, what we practice is completely wrong compared to what we all first agreed as a Nation. We say The Federal Republic – All the Geo-political region ought to be autonomous. Self-Ruled, the centre is supposed to be ceremonial, all the region was suppose to contribute to the centre and not vice versa. But because of the greed of our leaders – after the intervention of the military in 1966, they want to sit on the whole nations wealth to apportion at will. – Well, this is a story for another day.

We are schooled, well educated and we are posed to take all necessary control of our lives and property, whether or not the Federal Government is ready. We watched real things happen to our lives like someone seated in a cinema theatre watching panoramas and friction-ed action movies. To our realisation, – they are non-frictions they are happening for real!. All these must stop, every human has the right to life, and longevity is everyone right. Nigeria nation as it stands now, is in turmoil, degradation of ethical norms, loss of lives are a daily exercise.

This is an example of the state of nature – where life is brutal, cruel and nasty. A state where people do evil at will, without check, survival of the fittest. We are tired!. Our Government are confused. Life is meaningless. No reason to leave anymore. Life is in shamble, no vision or blurred visioned. The Future is bleak. Many people graduate from school without jobs, lawlessness has become the order of the day. There must be a solution. This is some of the reasons people revolt against their leaders – and we say – “stay quiet”, “stay calm”, “no revolution” you know what they are saying invariably – pretend nothing is happening, how can this be? Forgetting that revolution is a natural phenomenon to extreme hardship and a voice of distress for a release of oppression.