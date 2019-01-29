The False Narratives And Organized Media War By The Ministry Of Information Against IPOB -By J. Ezike

Permit me to begin this contribution with a subtle appraisal for the US Department of State that is making passionate strides in rejecting Nigeria’s defense of immunity and initiating a long-arm jurisdiction beyond the purview of the United States against Nigerian foreign officials guilty of human rights violations.

The direct and indirect connivance of sixteen Nigerian officials in the extra-judicial killings, slaughtering and torturing of IPOB activists for launching peaceful protests and mass-demonstrations in the Old Eastern region that constitutes the indigenous people of Biafra is a factual case confirmed by credible foreign authorities such as Amnesty International.

Lai Mohammmed, the “Pinocchio” of Aso rock in his recent statement accused the indigenous people of Biafra of disseminating fictional footages of mass butchery and torture of unarmed Igbo civilians in order to buy the conscience of the international community and ultimately win their support.

Such damaging allegation from a political rascal, renowned liar and depraved propagandist shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. I view his statement as a continuation of the Fulani agenda in defaming IPOB and strangling its determined expedition for an independence referendum. Lai Mohammed and his stooges are totally committed in raping the minds of the people through media inoculation and propaganda. There is nothing more destructive to a country than for it to be led by corporate criminals and diabolic elements that lack clear ideas of what makes a nation truly a nation. Such is the level of mediocrity that animates Nigeria’s leadership.

J. Ezike





Since 2016, Lai Mohammed has been painting a beautiful picture of the monsters in Aso Rock. As the Minister of Information he controls the pictorial coverage of all state activities – film, press and social-media. Yet we know what his objectives are and how thickly depraved he is. It is his duty as an agent of darkness, of retrogression, of corruption to live in denial of the existential maladies that defines Nigeria and to confuse the international community with doctored images of the monstrosity that prides itself as the Giant of Africa. Indeed.

Whichever way you look at it, one thing remains clear: Lai Mohammed has been conditioned to disseminate falsehood at default in the interest of the Fulani oligarchy. This is expected from a man whose name is synonymous with the words – lies and deception.

Little wonder he did not announce to the world about the barbaric killings of law abiding citizens in Benue and other geopolitical zones by the gun-toting, machete-wielding Fulani herdsmen. Lai Mohammed did not use his ministry to alert the world of the massacre at Nkpor in Anambra on the 30th of May 2016, the mass butchery at National High School Aba by the Nigeria army and police on the 9th of February 2016, the decimation of Biafran activists at Igweocha Rivers State during President Donald Trump’s solidarity rally and the abduction of Nnamdi Kanu at his palace in Abia state by the Python-dancing Nigerian soldiers.

The loud-mouth, Aso Rock trumpeter carrying the hideous face of an Olive Baboon with reading glasses did not open the gutter below his nostrils and sensitize the world of the alarming evils taking hold in his “One Nigeria”.

The false narratives and organized media war by the Ministry of Information against the indigenous people of Biafra accentuates the Nigerian government’s psychopathic urge to denigrate and smear the image of IPOB through cheap propaganda. But I am certain beyond doubt that the international communities are wiser and better informed to differentiate the “real terrorist” between the Nigerian government and IPOB.

It is characteristic of Nigerian leaders to prostitute their offices of service to humanity. Their deep-seated and gluttonous appetite for savagery and sadism can give even the devil a shiver. I say this because they are hardened hooligans and lawbreakers who would stop at nothing to keep voices of reason and rationality out of the civilian population. When debased elements are at the helm of affairs the result is a bow-legged, rickety union carrying all the hideousness of a slaughterhouse.

Whether Lai Mohammed likes it or not, the agitations for Biafra independence referendum have gained international recognition in over 100 countries. We have confirmed to the world that we are resilient and determined to restore our sacred identity. And there is nothing he or the state-sponsored media houses can do to erase “Biafra” from the consciousness of the world.

The catalogue of victory continues…

J. Ezike is a revolutionary writer and Biafran activist

