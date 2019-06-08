The Future of Almajiris in Northern Nigeria -By Vahyala Adamu Tari

Last week, I had an interesting encounter with a little Almajiri boy. He first approached me in a traffic circle with
Within I minute, I socially reexamined the Almajiri boy on the followings;
1.Physical appearance
2.Health
3.Feeding
4.Security
5.His future
My Prognosis
I rated my Almajiri friend very low in all the indices listed above and I could not hold my views and feelings but to honestly share them with a view of contributing to the ongoing debates and campaign on the need to modify the system and the impending danger associated with
What encouraged me to share my views was the submission made by Sokoto State Governor Animu Tambuwal in Daily Trust Friday 7th June 2019 and I quote. “…Almajiri engages in begging exposes them to dangerous habits which will, in turn, hurts us in the near future… Our children should be able to go to schools not hiding under the
The above quotation underscored the main thrust of my piece. This my Almajiri friend’s health status obviously need an upgrade, his physical appearance needs serious attention, malnutrition is showing all over him, his security is at stake and his future looks bleak. Sociologically, his parents are far away from him, I believe he needs love, attention, and the warmness of his mother
The little boy may have sound Islamic knowledge, but in the near future, he can’t compete with his contemporaries in the market place of western education which is the driving force in the 21st Century
The impending danger awaiting the future of Nigeria should in case the likes of my international Almajiri friend finished