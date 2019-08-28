The G7 is a coalition of corporate terrorists -By J. Ezike

I have always maintained my personal convictions on issues bordering on politics whether international or local. Politics, indeed, stinks to the high heaven. The full import of its promise of monumental disaster still stands in a “makeshift government” heralding the violent end of Nigeria. In the waning days of August 2019, we have seen that the people’s voice matters. The voices of the youths, the disenfranchised, the exiled and the enslaved whose revolutionary convictions indicts the crumbling eyesore we know as Nigeria, are now laughing off baiters.

The rumor queue on about the whereabouts of the cloned impostor was dubbed the “the thriller in Yokohama” by a media colleague of mine in line with the great expectation at the prospect of our formidable brothers at IPOB indicting the executive criminal-in-charge of the British contraption in faraway Japan. Those in politics, I believe, are familiar with the ecclesiastical laws of government. And one of it is what I consciously refer as the eleventh commandment: Never underestimate the mass-indictment of office-holders by an awakened people.

It is no myth that the cloned impostor will be hosted in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7), holding in Yokohama from August 28 to 30. This fecal man from the anal canal of Aso Rock is undoubtedly the most celebrated criminal in the history of modern politics. This must be put on record. Regardless of the criminal silence of the international media: CNN, BBC, ALJAZEERA, NTA, CHANNELS TV and other network wing in the ongoing British criminal enterprise, the voices of the awakened majority in the defunct republic of Nigeria shall pass for authentic history that brings to book the Federal Mafia-style politicking strategies of the Fulani-led slavocratic government.

The bald-face conspiracy continues to prove by international conventions and by ceremonial politics, that the cloned impostor is undoubtedly shelled by those concerned and in sympathy with the despicable political actions of the Nigerian presidency and its allies. It is no myth that the preplanned demonstration in Japan by the IPOB was blocked for political reasons, factors including concerns about interfering with the United Nation’s political arrangements and so-called diplomatic negotiations to protect a “criminal of high status” whom the people have indicted with impeccable evidence of his imposture.

I get the feeling that Japan is responding to the broader political resolve to keep grasping with the straw, to make sense of the dead-faced lies through the lens of dirty politics.

It is no myth that the cloned impostor is in Japan. We have our facts and evidences. But what is disturbing here is the background intelligence intercourse that did well in defending injustice and protecting a stone-cold tyrannical genocidist from bearing the brunt of the people’s democratic anger. I have so much respect for Japan and all it has achieved, and how it emerged from the ashes, from the long decades of political and natural wars that scourged the land. But I am in little-shocked state of suspicion from the careless manner with which it chose to soil its global reputation in the mud, all in the name of politics.

To shelve counteractive efforts to protect a walking figurine through clandestine immigration in swift response to the IPOB’s open call for the arrest of that “walking figurine” at the port of arrival is a historical shame on the rich history of Japan.

Some of us, the awakened, understand how clandestine immigration works. And I write from a position of experience. I write from the standpoint of factual truth and evidence. I write through the lived reality of January 24, 2013 which saw the smuggling of “aliens” from London England on a clandestine transit to Madrid Spain. I write as a religious observer of the World’s criminal reaction to the urgent present on about the need to summon a state of emergency on Nigeria’s constitutional programs to counter its current apartheid statute. I write as a voice from the millions of voices whose grievances in the past and present has been drowned by the international media and compromised journalists. I write as a man, as an activist placed on a global watch list by international government agencies for simply airing his civil and democratic opinions on about the federal crimes against humanity in Nigeria, the enduring conspiracy of silence, the political pattern of Mal-leadership, the fantastic fanfare on glorified mediocrity, the historical import of a cloned impostor and the aging madness of “One Nigeria”. I write to inform the conscience of the World Leaders on the devastating wrought on their reputable offices by years of political enablement of all the above mentioned vices.

When respectable countries like Japan, America, Canada, France, Germany, Italy whom some of us in Biafra and Southern Nigeria, including yours truly, may literally and consciously applaud in good records for their humanistic roles in the first Nigerian Civil War, decide now to be corrupted by the infamous British Legacy of 1967-1970, will certainly tell a lot of the G7 in the future historical texts and literatures of the 21st century. For (they) will be held accountable, by today’s generation of thinkers and those queuing in Posterity’s womb, for the inevitable second Nigerian Civil War and the genocidal deaths of millions of Fulani that looms from its cave.

It is utterly shameful that a criminal, a cloned impostor representing the so-called Giant of Africa was smuggled like a thief in the night by security agencies in Japan to protect the interests of the rogue Sokoto Caliphate and the criminal elites that had worked overtly and covertly with the sponsors of Terrorism. The same people who flaunt openly their Danfodio-inspired mission statement from inception. And it is critical to say that a man who is sponsored by terrorists or sponsors terrorism whether directly or indirectly is by consequence a terrorist!

Now, we have a “terrorist” hiding in the comfort of extensive network of informants and security in faraway Japan. The caretaker, who happens to be the Prime Minister, is aware that the terrorist in question is lounging in his backyard but yet turns a blind eye and carries on with his shifted focus in France. His silent denial and permission of this national threat to the humanity of Japan and the protection of this terrorist from the wrath of the people’s democratic anger shows that the G7 is a coalition of corporate terrorists. It shows that the G7 is a cult of gentlemen and ladies, who pursue, demonize, haunt, frustrate and restrain the dissenting voices, political activists, civil attackers and unarmed prosecutors of the dead-faced fraud resident in Aso Rock and the injustices that accompanies the Union of Death.

Rather than fulfilling their “political duties” of nailing the British government’s scandal in a casket, they choose to redouble efforts in celebrating the ‘lifeless president’ that germinated out of the vomit of Northern Nigeria.

Where is the dignity and honor of the so-called civilized leadership?

Let us remember that the writers of the present are watching. And today’s injustices will be the foremost topic of tomorrow’s history.