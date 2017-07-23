The Good Parents of a Wild Child (Part 1) -By Edwin Alivionote

The pride of parents is more pronounced in seeing their child grow into a respectable member of society. The father wants his boy (son) to grow up with a sense of responsibility, meeting up with the expectations of a growing male. The father will wish for the girl (daughter), to become an epitome of admiration in terms of personality and values imbibed. The mother’s view of her son is feminine in nature hence, the mothers always want to groom a son who is up to demand when compared with his average age mates in terms of status and social orientation. The mother’s will for her daughter too is, the pride that a female of value will enjoy. She loves to have a daughter that can become a source of joy to the family. These are the psychological mind blocks of the average man and woman who nurtures a child as either a son or a daughter as is prevalent in mostly the African context.

Occasions arise among homes of parents, having children who have defiled training and guidance. The parents put in their time, resources, prayers and lots more to bring out a child that will represent the ideal values that the family hold dear. But, the child is unyielding to what is being offered. There are parents of families, who are good and exceptional from all indication but, have issue with producing children who are tamed. There seem to be a disconnect between the values of these parents and those of the children. One begins to wonder if the children are operating under some curses, which of course is our popular assumption in matters of this nature.

We have men of God who habour thieves in their sons and sexually sensitive daughters. Judges raising children who are constantly on bail from police detention. Medical doctors having children who are highly addicted to abusive drugs and substances. We have these cases of parents-children values paradox all around us, leaving some parents more hopeless in the future of their wards. There are parents who begin to recount their past deeds and feel the nemesis catching up on them through their kids. Is it really true some children are born wild, with an internal consent to follow their own path even from the very foundational age?

We are going to get answers to this potent question in the next part of this publication.

