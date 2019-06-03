…The Imo Governor In Early Constitutional Gaffes And Bureaucratic Breaches -By Nnamdi Obiaraeri

Your Excellency, congrats on your swearing in and assumption of office yesterday 29 May 2019.

Mr Governor Sir, permit me to point out that it is too early for you to start committing constitutional gaffes and bureaucratic breaches as evident in the way and manner you appointed your Special Adviser (Media) and your Chief Press Secretary.

Under the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended, no Governor has the power to appoint Special Adviser(s) without clearance and approval from the State House of Assembly.

Nnamdi Obiaraeri



The office of Special Adviser is a creation of the Constitution.

Specifically, section 196(1) of the 1999 Constitution provides that-

The Governor of a State may appoint any person as a Special Adviser to assist him in the performance of his functions. (2) The number of such Advisers and their remuneration and allowances shall be as prescribed by law or by resolution of the House of Assembly of the State. (3) ... (4) A person appointed as a Special Adviser under subsection (1) of this section shall not begin to perform the functions of the office unless he has declared his assets and liabilities as prescribed in this Constitution and has subsequently taken and subscribed the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office prescribed in the Seventh Schedule to this Constitution.

The above immutable provision of the Constitution speaks for itself.

Therefore, your recent appointment of a Special Adviser (Media) without recourse to the IMHA and the attendant rituals is a flagrant disregard and breach of the Constitution you swore to uphold.

Furthermore, it is an aberration that the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor was the one who announced his appointment in a Press Release he signed himself.

This is a bureaucratic somersault.

This is to request that you please be guided properly by the law and the Constitution in your further dealings and take steps to revoke or revert the Constitutional and bureaucratic breaches already occasioned.

A new normal is possible!

Prof Obiaraeri is my name, an Imo Citizen.

