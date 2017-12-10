The Imperative Of Attitudinal Change Among Our People -By Ahamefula Israel

It was a former American President, John F. Kennedy who admonished his citizens, “Do not think of what America will do for you, but think of what you will do for America”. It is also true that most of the developed societies attained their present status through the concerted efforts of all citizens and residents. Unfortunately, same cannot be said of our dear country Nigeria where citizens do and say unprintable things about their country without recourse to the impact of such on the nation. While Americans rise in the morning to bless their country, Nigerians on daily basis make negative confessions like “This Country is spoilt beyond repair”, “This country cannot be good again” et cetera.

Many endlessly expect what the country can do for them and are not willing to do anything for the sake of the country. However, there are other who still believe that the country will work and achieve greatness, regardless of its current state. In Abia state, the story is not different for the above stated, but with the level of achievements, recorded so far by the current Administration of Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, you will agree with me that Abia is on its way to all round development that will meet the yearnings of all and sundry.

Nevertheless, it must be stated that meaningful and enduring transformation is a challenge for both the leaders and the followers even as it demands attitudinal change across board.

To this end, Government functionaries at all levels are expected to set the pace by curbing wasteful spending as well as reducing the cost of governance.

At this juncture, it is therefore wise to commend Governor Ikpeazu’s efforts in reducing the cost of governance through fiscal discipline, transparency and accountability.

Political Office holders on their part should exhibit patriotism, transparency and accountability in all their dealings. This is because ostentatious display of wealth as is the current experience by some of them is partly responsible for the increasing wave of crime and insecurity in the country. On their part, Nigerians should know that the onus is on them to give whatever they can in evolving a country of their dream. There is need for us to have a holistic reflection of our lifestyle and see if we have contributed anything substantial to the national drive towards economic and political prosperity. Those in the civil service and the private sector should use their positions to contribute meaningfully to the progress and growth of the nation.

It is a national demand on us as citizens to become more patriotic and good ambassadors of our nation because, no matter how good the intentions of the government is, without our contribution, their positive plans can never be translated into reality.

Ahamefula Israel, a Senior Advocate of Nigerian Students, writes from Uturu. e-mail:[email protected]

