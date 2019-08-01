The “important Nigerians” and the myth of a living Nigerian president -By J. Ezike

The oppressors wonder less about the seething rage that reflects in the silence of a thinking people. And the fact that their silence now carries the face of retributive justice, a growing necessity to be separated from this so conspicuously poisonous union, in whose canopy, one cannot imagine what levels of evil are being nurtured, is anything to indicate that some so-called Nigerians are rising from deep slumber.

The world leaders are inescapably aware that the foremost image of oppression in Aso Rock is a myth created in the British Government’s franchise and proffered as a political solution by Theresa May to the Sokoto Caliphate. This myth, over the seasons has struggled to put to death the suspicion that the man in Aso Rock is a facially-cloned impostor. Of course, he does not wish to be doubted; neither does he wish to deviate from the scripts of No 10. Indeed, this is a very severe and volatile period, for there appears to be a great deal of iron resolve involved in the British Government’s insanity. But I believe that this insanity, so greatly ignored, and looked upon with the astonishment of a child, without a thought of awareness, in a sense, was permitted by the league of public intellectuals and the politicians of “One Nigeria.”

The injustices have gone suborbital and has transcended into a wild nightmare. But our consolation is that it was from this nightmare that the consciousness of the South-West and the Middle-Belt was awakened. But there is a custom in British hegemonic politics that screws on the minds of Nigerians and leaves them drugged in that euphoria of being important. This usually comes with a charm of genuine patronage and in which there is certainly no element of goodwill.

The British Government understands that the typical Nigerian mind concedes to the temptation of sentiment and emotion and this visibly mental attribute of the Nigerian gives them the leverage to stretch the tenancy of their fantastic corruption, their hegemonic dominion over the affairs of the contraption. They take the emotional bearing of Nigerians as an Achilles Heel. And the “Important Nigerians” who go about amassing bloodstained awards, marveling at their exclusive recognition have no way of seeing the real intention behind the white oppressor’s charity. They are the so-called influential Nigerians living in stupidity and stupidity is living in them. We have seen it amongst the lately baptized public intellectuals and good-for-nothing politicians of the South-West and the South-East whose minds and natural intelligence have been taken to slaughter.

There is always something disgraceful in the spectacle of a person who has relinquished one of his or her sanities, a sanity he or she never cared to protect until it became a forgotten memory. The Great Chinua Achebe was a man who understood the psyche of the British Government and the political leanings of the white oppressors. He, just like the Great Fela Kuti, comprehended the white oppressor’s only real intention. Both thinkers are living legacies of men who fought the temptation of white baptism and questioned the white oppressor’s charity that have cost Nigerians more in deaths and sufferings than they will ever know. The courage, with which they refused to be compromised, certainly irritated the hearts of the British Government and their evil squad. Aware that the white man takes his hegemony as a religion, and employs the emotions of few baptized personalities to spread the gospel of “One Nigeria,” Achebe and Fela rebelled with a mental authority which our modern “Important Nigerians” have deliberately avoided.

All years, important Nigerians in their rather unspeakable complicity, are seen fanning the ambers of white oppression. They have made Nigeria the British lavatory, even though they do not know it, or perhaps do but choose to live in denial. I conclude this from the fact that the synergy between them and the British Government is a tribute to the evils weaved on Nigeria’s red head.

To hobnob with the corporate darkness that blinks the blue eyes which solicits amongst the famed a validation to saddle Nigerians to hell, is an integrity, a virtue far less honorable than the Devil’s. Chinua Achebe mused on this when he quoted: “One of the truest test of integrity is its blunt refusal to be compromised.”

Injustice can only with complicity be brought onto the humanity of the hegemonized. This complicity has grown old and wrinkled, and desperately in need of a pikestaff to keep it balanced. And the important Nigerians insist, by whatever means necessary to preserve their high status, that the white oppressors of the British Government continue to manage the human beings in Nigeria as exotic animals.

The myth of a living Nigerian President has stumbled into full glory. We know the authors of this script, we know the creators of this fraud but we scarcely hold them responsible for the terror with which that “thing” demonstrates his genuity. What is disturbing here is that since glaring evidences of this British fraud surfaced, the important Nigerians have hinged to the comfort of silence. None of them have asked their generous “Uncle Ben” if the Christmas gift of a black Santa Claus in Aso-Rock is real or something carved out of a burning necessity to keep Nigerians entrapped in their miseries.

If this type of scandal were to be staged in today’s America, I am certain folks like Cornel West, Dr. Umar Johnson, Ta Nehisi Coates, Henry Louis Gates, Jr, Toni Morrison, Jessie Jackson, Louis Farrakhan and a host of others, would have asked serious questions. But only in Nigeria, will a foreign government rob its intellectuals and politicians of their common sense. These people who flaunt as Nigerian intellectuals should hide their faces in shame.

The complicity hurled against the masses by the important Nigerians, shows above all, cowardice. It shows the stupidity the Nigerian mind has evoked in the British contraption. And this affords the falsehood that the black man is not really a man but an animal. He assumes the role of an animal because he cannot think for himself but waits for the smiling-faced white racist to think for him, to show him how to organize himself, what to believe and what not to believe, to differentiate between a well-focused fiction and stark reality.

It is this stupidity that validates the Nigerian government’s proscription and persecution of IPOB and the Shiites Muslim and its leader in person of El Zakzaki. It is this stupidity that turns a blind eye on the canonization of Boko-Haram, Fulani Herdsmen and the Miyetti Allah Terrorist Organization. Our important Nigerians, home and abroad, whose complicity now levitates on another level, who cheer in silence of their master’s hegemonic actions, who in their close proximity to No 10 and Buckingham Palace have thought it unwise to ask “Uncle Ben” who is really in charge of Nigeria. They would rather maintain their devilish overtures of friendship with the white oppressor than lose the profit that comes with it.

The trending injustices bring home this fact: that there is a dreadful distance between One-Nigeria and a second civil war and that long gap is slowly closing in. Last month, an ultimatum was issued by the British Government through its Northern Nigerian stooges and the subsequent grave errors in the following seasons are apt to hurl the contraption back into the blunder of 1967. We see the signs clearly like dark clouds amassing the skyline. We sense its coming but as “important Nigerians” who have a lot to gain, we choose to stay mute like men and women wrapped up by a classic British spell.

Public intellectuals are supposed to be actively involved in the affairs of the nation and not simply in surprising the minds of the white oppressors with Shakespearean grammar and opting not to go beyond the Martin Luther King’s I-Have-A –Dream somber expressions.

Amidst these unprecedented injustices, our important Nigerians choose to adopt silence and complicity to lend their status honor and dignity. But in their backyards are legions of civilian corpses abruptly butchered by the powers they protect. In foreign lands are their sisters and brothers slaving away in exile, haunted by the powers they protect. How one chooses to exert or exploit power and influence speaks a lot about character. There is no logical reason to presume the Nigerian situation will change through a tolerable temperament powered by political correctness!

The stupidity of the Nigerian mind comes out supreme from the extreme manipulation and the impersonation of a dead president. Our public intellectuals and politicians are not asking serious questions. They would rather allow their doubts to persist with full-blooded pride. To ask questions is not the exclusive trait of civilized people. Even the barbarians of the Stone Age applied a certain degree of thinking in the discovery of fire.

This is the 21st century which has brought to the fore an evolution of information and yet, in the abundance of intelligence we still struggle to rationalize our existential realities.

The root function of reaction is to balance an action by reciprocating it whether within the same degree of damage or go suborbital. When, under the cover sheets of insanity, the mind begins to plot scenes that cannot escape the nemesis of power, the unspeakable consequence is a foregone conclusion.

The evidence of this British fraud is staring at us in the face. The current Nigerian terror remains a hegemonic construct geared on auto-pilot. We, the entrapped, either react to this or crash into our predictable destruction. And if as important Nigerians, the very nature of a British-created, facially-cloned impostor as President of your country pose no problem to your Racial Pride and Dignity, then, I’m afraid – nothing will.