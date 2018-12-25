The Inhibiting Force On The Biafra Struggle: Only Very Few Wise-Men Will Deduce This – By J. Ezike

The philosophic aphorism: “Man Know Thyself” attributed to the Athenian philosopher – Socrates, have over many centuries been misconstrued from a superficial perspective. This muse by Socrates, indeed, is one of the most radical proverbs of the School of Thought in philosophic disciplines. And I maintain that his submission transcends Knowledge (facts) and Perception (senses). To know thyself is not simply an understanding or mastery of self. It does not imply to one’s perceptive leanings. It is not a philosophical borrowing from scriptural texts (Bible, Torah and Koran). It is simply, in my philosophical submission, the intertwining of the seven sacred forms of Man, which is in resonance with the seven senses of Man. And they are:

SEVEN SACRED FORMS OF MAN

The Spiritual The Physical The Intellectual The Psychological The Metaphyscial The Philosophical The Mental

SEVEN SENSES OF MAN

Sight Hearing Taste Smell Touch Vestibular Proprioception

The great conflict between FACT and TRUTH is the argument of the “knowable” and the “unknowable”. I will try as much as possible to make this essay digestible, if not comprehensible because the sole essence of this submission is to draw to our consciousness the significance of man’s existence in connection to his Universal Responsibility and that Man is an expression of esoteric energies and in whose flesh the mystical secrets of the “unknowable” is resident, deposited and hidden from the “knowable.” Not every Man will comprehend my language or what I am trying to communicate. Only very few “Wise-Men” will deduce this.

J. Ezike

It is in the absence of taste, that one’s tongue is disoriented from “knowing” the distinctive sensation between “SALT” and “SUGAR.” The absence of taste does not deny the existence of both crystalline substances. So it would amount to falsehood to ask: “What is salt? Or “What is sugar?” in an attempt to deny the existence of both FACTS and TRUTHS if one were to apply such philosophical question having experienced both realities. On the other hand, it is pardonable if such question arises from the mouth of the one who lacks the perceptive power of taste and thus, within his background of knowledge, paints the “knowable” as the “unknowable.”

Also, in the same vein, the “complete Man,” is the one who functions in all of his divine forms and expressions: Spiritual, Physical, Intellectual, Psychological, Metaphysical, Philosophical and Mental. It is only at this phase of existence that Man is able to release Divine Judgment and attain Philosophic Intelligence of both the “knowable” and the “unknowable.” And by consequence, he achieves a “Level of Initiation” that is above the “incomplete Man” who delimits himself and reduces his true potential, his divine forms and expressions. Only very few “Wise-Men” will deduce this.

I do not wish to delineate on this esoteric subject, for what I am intending to demystify may be too deep for certain minds or perhaps too mysterious to grasp. However, it is imperative that I make clear my positioning and the positioning of others in this Biafran struggle.

Whether we have realized it or not and whether we admit it or not, there is now a hidden, “unknowable” force in our political struggle for the realization of Biafra. One does not have to agree with this, for what is the essence of filling a basket with water in the absolute abundance of the Ocean’s generosity. To be filled, one must accept that he is empty, as hollowed as a bleeding basket and until he admits his repulsion to Knowledge and Perception, to Fact and Truth, he lingers on as a bleeding basket.

You may know me on social media, but you do not know me. You may know me in the past or present, but you do not know me. No. I may appear too simple, too small, too young in flesh but you do not know the energies and the “Divine Partner” I am working with. No, you do not. But I know myself. A maara m Onye m bu!

I belong to a particular set of souls with multiple energies of the Masters, the prophets, the visionaries, the dreamers, the psychics, the inspirers, and the builders. We are builders by “Divine Makeup.” We build either to destroy or to create. Such energies are resident in us from the time of our nativity to the finality of our existence. Even in death, the expressions of our soul (legacy) remains rooted in humanity’s plane. In other words, we can CREATE a nation and we can DESTROY a nation. That is how dangerous we are. Typical examples are; Hitler, Gandhi and the list is endless. Only very few “Wise-Men” will deduce this.

In this essay, I will expose just an atom of my mysterious side, my Divine Makeup.

For the sake of clarity and so that posterity will not misinterpret me; I am not on a revenge mission. No. I am strictly on a “divine mission.” Those who know me, personally, or have tried in the past, can attest to the fact that I do not grant interviews, I do not write to attract literary prize or the spotlights. I do not desire followership and any hero-worship whatsoever. That’s how mad I am. And let this be on record that I stated on this very day that I do not desire any literary prize whatsoever, be it – Nobel Prize, Manbooker Prize or any prize associated with this field imposed on me by a “Great Force.” No. I do not want anything from the world. The world has nothing to offer me. I was born for a reason. And with due respect, I am not Chinua Achebe. I am not Wole Soyinka. But I swear it by the Supreme Soul Eliyaa!, the Great I AM, that is resident inside of me, that I am aware and privy to the energies of men from the time of their nativity. I know people from a divine perspective. I know people beyond the FLESH, way deeper to the SOUL resident in the flesh. I know their “Divine Makeup.” I am something alien, something the world has never witnessed before!

In my last essay: “Shooting down the Unicorn,” I paid homage to three men. The gesture was impromptu, more divine than ceremonious. I mentioned three names. Nnamdi Kanu, Tony Nnadi and Asari Dokubo. And I am certain without a glimmer of doubt that all of these men that I humbly regard as elder brothers do not know what is resident inside of them, but I know. Oh yes I do. In the same way I know the soul in Achebe, the soul in Ojukwu and the list is endless.

Nnamdi Kanu, Tony Nnadi and Asari Dokubo are all carrying the powerful energy of the Divine Light – I will not delineate on this. No. I choose to maintain esoteric silence. However, Asari Dokubo should be reminded that the expression of his soul (legacy) is God over material things and mortal possessions. He has a divine role to play in the Biafran struggle and thus, the prostitution of his Divine Makeup, of his Original Essence, of his Universal Responsibility will shame the significance of his present incarnation. Same divine principle of existence applies to Nnamdi Kanu and Tony Nnadi and to every advocate of the Biafran struggle, including this writer. Only very few “Wise-Men” will deduce this.

To some, it was a tasteless revelation when I wrote in the winter of the year 2016, that the time of Biafra Freedom has come, and that the man Nnamdi Kanu is smoldering with divine energies capped on his forehead from the time of his nativity that he is not fully aware. And it is the sort of energy that can awaken a sleeping society! Is that not the case today?

I also said that a great fall from the Tower of Power is unavoidable if he, the anointed one, prostitutes his Divine Makeup, his Original Essence and Universal Responsibility. Such fate is allegorical of a life-like painting portraying the naked King exiled from his throne – a biblical reminder of King Saul’s fate. Only very few “Wise-Men” will deduce this.

To know thyself is not a prompt to simply identify with one’s name or tribe. No. It is transcendental. What we are witnessing in this Biafran struggle is a universal set-up, a conglomerate of energies. And what is deposited into one’s divine makeup by the Higher Force should be released for the benefit of mankind.

It took the philosophical interpretation of the universal secrets and mysteries to identify the nativity of a humanitarian soul. And if the biblical narrative of the “Jewish Messiah” were to be adopted as a reference vertebrate enough to merge the significance of the Quasar Star with the Divine Makeup of Man and “the knowing” of the “unknowable” displayed by the three Magi of the East, then one will find TRUTH from the Biblical Fact and comprehend the essence of existence, of being born. Only very few “Wise-Men” will deduce this.

There is no Mortal Force on Planet Earth that can stop the realization of the ancient land of Biafra. Britain can choose either to be cursed by this phenomenon or to be absolved by it. My greatest worry is the inheritance of a “destructive vibration” upon the posterity of Britain, whose innocence may be indicted by the sins of the fathers.

Britain and its territorial existence will be irredeemably cursed, if Nigeria is to be plunged to yet another civil war for the greed they choose not to relinquish. I will not reveal certain futuristic events from Time’s Secrets. No. Some things are better left as the “unknowable.” But I believe that irrespective of the wickedness that animates the British Government, there are still few good souls amongst them. And these minorities have the Universal Responsibility to demand the “Virtue of Altruism” from NO 10 and Buckingham Palace.

2019 is a year for the good people of Britain to reckon with the injustices by its government against the humanity of Nigeria, and to demonstrate their humanitarian visions of an equal society by adding echoes to the Biafran Referendum Campaign. It is now the right time to speak up not when the people revolt with guns and bullets and the Nigeria of today is plunged into the Nigeria of 1967. It is now the right time to demonstrate benevolence now that the people are on civil march evangelizing the gospel of peaceful reconciliation via referendum. It is now the right time for the United Nations to come out in public and acknowledge this volatile issue.

Humanity, Posterity and History will bear us witness, that we have been peaceful and civil to a tragic proportion. And I repeat that the REVENGE of the radicals upon the world as regards the Biafra Question, is an event that can be avoided today via referendum. Only very few “Wise-Men” will deduce this.

