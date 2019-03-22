The Injustice Of Buhari Against CJN Onnoghen -By Empero Gabriel Ogbonna

A CCB ex director testified today in court over the Onnoghen case.

Under cross examination, he said that CJN Onnoghen owns only five houses and not 55 houses as was alleged.

He also said that the CCB has not verified the assets of Onnoghen before he was charged to court and that the verification column of Onnoghen’s CCB Asset Declaration Forms are still empty.

He admitted that Onnoghen was charged to court before it was even verified that he committed any infraction.

You will also remember that an earlier CCB official had said that Onnoghen had no foreign account but he only had one domiciliary account.

Suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen





Chai

The level of wickedness perpetuated against this man is nonpareil.

The Buhari govt hates this man and brought him out, told lies against him, disgraced him and charged him to court even before investigations over his asset were yet to commence.

Today also, the bankers of Onnoghen released details of his domiciliary account and the account shows that Onnoghen as at January 2019 when he was accused of the Buhari govt of being a thief, that his balance was $56,000 .

That money is not up to N17million .

Not only his bankers, the witness for the prosecution, PW3, testified and said that Onnoghen has only one domiciliary account which he opened in Abuja, and that it was not a foreign account.

See injustice.

And from the evidence released by his bankers, the dollars in the Domiciliary account are loans he got from the govt which he used his shares and govt guarantees to secure. It is not even his money per se.

On the purported admission, the evidence here is that in 2005, he swore a CCB form.

Then in 2016 when he was made CJN, he was reminded that he need a new form and he admitted that he forgot to swear a new form, and he swore the new Assets Declaration Form. That is why they have two forms for him.

It is not even a crime under section 3 of the law.

No wonder Onnoghen refused to resign and said that he must go into trial.

You find less than 17million in the account of the Chief Justice of the country and you went to town to call the man a thief.

If I were the lawyer to Onnoghen, I will file a no case submission and if the case is dismissed, I will commence a case of malicious prosecution against the federal government and anybody responsible for that useless trial.

This is evil.

This is wickedness.

Yet Buhari is said to be a man of integrity.

As I said earlier, Buhari and the word integrity should not be in the same sentence unless if the word ‘NOT’ is seperating them.

Empero Gabriel Ogbonna